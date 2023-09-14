The presence of 6-foot-2 Olivia Chilton at the net has been a problem for opponents in the first week of the volleyball season.

In Wednesday’s nonconference matchup with 4A Union, Chilton was back at it, leading Kelso on its home floor with 13 kills and four blocks in the team’s four-set victory by scores of 25-12, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-19.

Although Chilton was credited with just four blocks, the number of attempted kills she thwarted was closer to 20. Her effort at the net, in tandem with teammates Josie McNew, Royal Grafton and Emily Roe, was instrumental in the Hilanders early-match surge to take the first two sets.

Every time Chilton stuffed a kill, frustration grew on the Titans’ faces.

“Olivia is a huge block. She’s crazy good at what she does,” Grafton said. “I would get frustrated if I had Olivia across the net.”

The Hilanders’ early success wasn’t solely due to the presence of Chilton in the middle. There was also effective defense played in the backline where the likes of Halle Johnson, Natalie Bair, Grafton and McNew roamed to keep the ball off the floor. McNew led the Hilanders with 14 digs, while Bair added 11 and Grafton 10.

The hustle the team showed in the first and fourth sets in particular, keyed rallies which helped Kelso overcome early deficits to take each respective set. Kelso trailed in the fourth set 14-12 before it was able to turn the table, rip off a 7-3 run capped by a thunderous Chilton kill to claim a 19-17 lead and the momentum, so very critical to the sport of volleyball.

Kelso coach Michelle Mury liked the block her team had working early, but she thought the consistency fell off in the third and fourth sets as the Kelso block briefly tandems lost their timing.

“We got a little too excited and started going (up) early,” Mury said. “The adrenaline got the better of us in our block timing. Then we had to compose ourselves in that fourth set and just read it, wait and block it.

"I mean that’s literally all they had to do. Olivia was just so excited and so hungry, and I’d rather (have) that than someone not ready. But sometimes she just has to trust in herself and have a little more patience.”

Union struggled early with its defense and passing. The Titans sent a number of serves and kill attempts long, giving Kelso free points without much effort. Meanwhile, the well-placed kills from Chilton, McNew and Grafton had the Union defense disoriented.

Chilton delivered 13 kills on a .330 success rate while Grafton slammed 12 kills at a .280 rate.

“In the first couple of sets I would say our hitting was really good. We put the ball away and placed it (well),” Grafton said. “We took their setter out of system so they couldn’t run the middle and then our defense, when they did run the middle, we were always there.”

That steady play fell off for Kelso in the third set when Union opened a 9-3 lead and held steady, taking the lead out to 19-13. The Titans played much cleaner on the offensive end of the court, while Kelso made uncharacteristic errors in the serve-receive phase.

That swoon drew the ire of coach Mury.

“We had more unforced errors than I would like. Like, that’s kind of what got the better of us,” Mury said. “We usually make all of our serves.”

In spite of the mistakes, the defense remained a constant. That energy fed the offense where Bair delivered 18 assists and Johnson another 10 assists.

“I love this team. I love how they run balls down and stay alive (in points),” Mury added. “I wish we would have got that game in three (sets), but we can learn from it and get better in practice. ‘OK, this is how it feels to be down. We still can play like we’re in it.’”

With the win, Kelso improved to 4-0 overall on the season, all of its games so far have been out of conference. Even in eight days’ time, it’s clear how much the Hilanders have improved from its five-set win over 4A Skyview.

“It’s cool to see the improvement,” Mury said. “There’s little things that we worked on that I’m really happy about, (which) is our new kids in the front row are attacking at the net. The over feed that Cassie had, like that was just reassuring that the work we put in really paid off.”

Meanwhile, Grafton has quickly evolved into another key player that the Hilanders can count on despite just being a sophomore.

“If she’s not on the court, you can tell. She’s one person we can count on. She keeps the ball in play and she’s very strategic,” Mury added.

Kelso gets nearly two full weeks off to heal up before commencing league play at Mountain View at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.