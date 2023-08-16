RAINIER — Growing up in a household with two volleyball coaches as parents, Breanna Edwards was running around volleyball courts long before she could reach the net.

As Edwards aged and continued to grow, the sport of volleyball collected her just as a salmon is caught in a fisherman’s net on the nearby Columbia River. She began playing club volleyball eight months out of the year in fourth grade. Falling in love with the game just happened naturally.

“Once I got to the age where I could start playing, it wasn’t even a question in my mind,” Edwards stated. “I always wanted to play. I just keep falling more in love with the game as I play, because as you get older, you learn more (tactically).”

Edwards starred on the Rainier High School varsity volleyball team for four years before playing four years at the University of Indiana and then a graduate season at the University of San Diego in 2022 where she helped the Toreros to their first Final Four appearance in school history.

Now standing at a lengthy 6-foot-3, Edwards has turned her attention to playing volleyball professionally. After completing her final season of collegiate volleyball she hired an agent in order to explore her professional options in the United States, as well as internationally.

“It was always sort of a dream, like ‘I don’t know if I can do it or not.’ Then I got to that age level where colleges were showing interest and it became like, ‘Maybe I can make this happen,’ and the dream became more of a reality,” detailed Edwards. “Volleyball is something that I can’t picture my life without.”

In June, Edwards signed a one-year contract to play for VBC Trasporti Pesanti Casalmaggiore in Serie A1, the highest level of professional volleyball for women in Italy, and one of the oldest and most prestigious leagues in Europe, with a history dating back to 1946.

Edwards left for Italy on Sunday, Aug. 13. Upon arrival she was set to begin training with her team in Cremona, Italy for a season that runs from September through May. Her contract with VBC Trasporti Pesanti Casalmaggiore provides her housing, a vehicle and a salary. The team also covers all of her travel to and from Italy and within the continent for competition.

With her roots in Columbia County, this chapter is a major turning point in the 23-year-old’s life.

“The chance to play overseas is something I think is a really unique opportunity because I’m going to be living in Italy for the next nine months, which is honestly really cool,” explained Edwards. “I’m super excited about having a new experience in a different culture. The game is just played at such a high level overseas and I’m really excited to see how that can help grow my game.”

The move to Italy will be Edwards’ first trip to Europe in her life. She knows she will be challenged by more than just the game of volleyball. Aside from learning to be a pro, she’ll have to acclimate to a new language while becoming comfortable in her new surroundings so far away from the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

“I think the first few months will definitely be a huge adjustment just with moving to a different country and learning the language,” admitted Edwards. “Also, just the scheduling and getting (accustomed to) the time zone.”

But that’s part of what makes it so exciting. Among the attractions Edwards is looking forward to are the Italian cuisine and touring the markets of Milan.

Edwards joins VBC Trasporti Pesanti Casalmaggiore as an outside hitter, the same position she played all through her collegiate career. The rules in Italy’s Serie A1 are different from those governing women’s volleyball at the NCAA Division 1 level. Among the key differences are the number of substitutions allowed.

In women’s professional volleyball in Italy, substitutions are more limited, meaning outside hitters like Edwards are required to pull longer shifts on the court. Having had little experience in the back row since her days when she was 5-foot-8 and dominating for the Columbians, she will need to show improvement in the serve/receive game in order to stick as a six-rotation player.

In an effort to improve her skillset and set herself up for success overseas, Edwards trained five days a week all summer at New Athlete in Vancouver and in Beaverton, Oregon. She also made an appearance at the Guy Enriques prep team camp at Kelso High School and played in a women’s collegiate scrimmage that included the likes of former Lassies like Presley Nippert, Bella Hadaller.

“(I want to) take my game to the next level where I can be a dependable six-rotation outside (hitter) and to where my serve/receive is not a weak spot,” acknowledged Edwards, “Now it’s a strength and something I feel confident in. If I want to see the court when I’m over there, I will have to (be a six-rotation player)... It will definitely be a big test for me.”

Her new team, VBC Trasporti Pesanti Casalmaggiore, will compete for the Serie A1 title while also challenging for trophies in outside competitions across Europe. Serie A1 contains 14 teams including Casalmaggiore, which fell in the quarterfinals last season.

Edwards hopes to play well enough to be offered another contract with Casalmaggiore. She also remains interested in playing professionally in the United States, where she’s monitoring the success of a triumvirate of leagues which are either already in action or in the planning stages. Pro Federation and the planned League 1 are among stateside options for Edwards and other young women wanting to further their respective volleyball careers.

“I think the number one thing for me going over there is my confidence levels in myself,” admitted Edwards. “I think that’s the one thing in the past five years, and honestly over my entire career, because I consider myself a pretty humble player and I think I sometimes struggle with that confidence because I don’t want to cross that line of being cocky. I don’t think that’s a good look.”

In order to become better at walking that line, Edwards has turned to books and podcasts that deal with confidence for athletes. She acknowledged that she’s doing better with her confidence now, but that it’s a continual work in progress.

Still, as the former Rainier High School star sets her sight on a successful pro career abroad, it’s easy to see how she got here; volleyball is in her blood.