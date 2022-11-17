 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
2A High School Volleyball

All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Volleyball

  • 0
Mark Morris volleyball Noel pass

Mark Morris defensive specialist Madi Noel moves to pass the ball during the opening round of the 2A District IV volleyball tournament at Myklebust Gymnasium, Thursday, Nov. 10. The Monarchs swept Black Hills to reach the semifinals. 

 Jordan Nailon

Offensive MVP

Lauren Dreves, COlumbia River, 11

Defensive MVP

Madi Noel, Mark Morris, 12

Coach of the Year

Carmen Hewitt, Mark Morris

First Team

Natalie Andrew, Ridgefield, 12

Paige Stepaniuk, Ridgefield, 12

Lizzy Andrew, Ridgefield, 11

Sophia Worden, Columbia River, 12

Ali Millspaugh, Mark Morris, 11

Sydney Dreves, Columbia River, 10

Anna Nadal, Hockinson, 11

People are also reading…

Aspen Olsen, Washougal, 12

Second Team

Kendall Blondin, Mark Morris, 12

Sydney George, Woodland, 12

Sasha Pelkey, Columbia River, 12

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, R.A. Long, 11

Logan DeJOng, Columbia River, 11

Harli Witham, R.A. Long, 11

Teagyn Spencer, Hockinson, 12

Elani Baker, Fort Vancouver, 12

Honorable Mentions (locals only)

Reagan Wilkinson, Mark Morris, 12

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris bonks Black Hills to advance in Districts

2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris bonks Black Hills to advance in Districts

Mark Morris defeated Black Hills in three sets in the opening round of the 2A district IV playoffs on Thursday night by scores of 25018, 25-15 and 25-18. Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with nine kills and junior hitter Ali Millspaugh delivered a stellar all-around performance with seven blocks, seven kills and nine digs. The Monarchs will face undefeated Columbia River on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mark Morris high school.

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

The final Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association polls for the 2022 high school volleyball season including rankings for Kalama, Naselle, Castle Rock, Toutle Lake and Kelso.

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News