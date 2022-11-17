All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Volleyball

Offensive MVP
Lauren Dreves, COlumbia River, 11
Defensive MVP
Madi Noel, Mark Morris, 12
Coach of the Year
Carmen Hewitt, Mark Morris
First Team
Natalie Andrew, Ridgefield, 12
Paige Stepaniuk, Ridgefield, 12
Lizzy Andrew, Ridgefield, 11
Sophia Worden, Columbia River, 12
Ali Millspaugh, Mark Morris, 11
Sydney Dreves, Columbia River, 10
Anna Nadal, Hockinson, 11
Aspen Olsen, Washougal, 12
Second Team
Kendall Blondin, Mark Morris, 12
Sydney George, Woodland, 12
Sasha Pelkey, Columbia River, 12
Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, R.A. Long, 11
Logan DeJOng, Columbia River, 11
Harli Witham, R.A. Long, 11
Teagyn Spencer, Hockinson, 12
Elani Baker, Fort Vancouver, 12
Honorable Mentions (locals only)
Reagan Wilkinson, Mark Morris, 12