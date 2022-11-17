All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Volleyball

Mark Morris defeated Black Hills in three sets in the opening round of the 2A district IV playoffs on Thursday night by scores of 25018, 25-15 and 25-18. Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with nine kills and junior hitter Ali Millspaugh delivered a stellar all-around performance with seven blocks, seven kills and nine digs. The Monarchs will face undefeated Columbia River on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mark Morris high school.