3A Volleyball: Sans Hadaller, Kelso still sweeps Evergreen

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team found itself without its top weapon Tuesday, but the Hilanders didn’t miss a beat, sweeping Evergreen 25-14, 25-10, 25-12.

“The team stepped it up,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “Everyone was able to get in the game and be a part of the success.”

In the middle of a busy weekend at the Capitol City Invite, star outside hitter Bella Hadaller came down on an opponents’ leg, spraining her ankle and ultimately keeping her out of the rest of the tournament. While Mury said Hadaller’s ankle was much better, she made the call to hold her out for precautionary reasons Tuesday and give her extra time to heal up.

So Mury found herself doing what she’s done multiple times this season: shuffle her lineup around to find something new that works.

To start the list of changes, Presley Nippert moved from the right pin to the left, filling in at Hadaller’s normal spot. All the junior did in her first match as Kelso’s top option was put up a team-high 18 kills, hitting at a .394 clip over the course of the night.

“That was a great confidence-builder for her,” Mury said.