3A Volleyball: Missing a few key pieces, Kelso pulls out five-set win over MV

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team looked a fair bit different on the court Monday, and it wasn’t just because the Hilanders broke out pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Missing her top two pin hitters, Kelso coach Michelle Mury had to alter her lineup yet again, but the Hilanders were equal to the challenge, grinding out a five-set win over Mountain View, 25-13, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 15-3 to stay perfect in 3A play.
“The girls that got chances stepped up,” Mury said. “I’m so proud of the resiliency, and just for them to adapt. Just the maturity of the way they handled it, not getting rattled.”
When the Hilanders took the court, they did so without Bella Hadaller, Presley Nippert, or Lucy Hight, all of whom missed the match for what Mury described as a violation of team rules; after the match she was “unsure” of when exactly they’d return.
In their place, pretty much everyone on Kelso’s roster moved up a notch, with starters filling into the star’s roles, bench players seeing extended minutes, and even some JV call-ups getting in on the action.
“I think we had a really great mindset of pushing everything out of our minds and try and do the best we can,” Rielee Gourde said. “We knew we could beat (Mountain View) without them, and it was really nice to see some people step up and see them all thrive and do really well tonight.”
The offense started with Natalie Fraley, to whom the coaching staff gave one main directive: take the game over.
“She doesn’t have as much volleyball experience, but she’s athletic and she’s competitive, and she wants to win. I’ll bet on her every time,” Mury said.
Fraley racked up 26 kills to lead the Hilanders on .404 hitting; six of those came in the decisive fifth set, after the Thunder had won two straight to tie the match up.
“That was the pep talk before the fifth game, ‘Natalie, you have to step up. Get off the net and be ready to hit,’” Mury said.
A couple spots in the rotation over, Gourde played the whole way around and added a 19-kill, 21-dig double-double.
Joining them at the net, freshman Josie McNew jumped up from the JV team on short notice. She finished with nine kills, and first the first time in a couple years, “She’s a freshman” chants could be heard regularly coming out of the Kelso student section.
“We were thinking, ‘We’ve got a spot we need you to fill, just keep the ball in play,’” Mury said. “For her to get some kills out of that, that’s encouraging for the future.”
Annalee Johnson led the back row with 36 digs, and Emily Johnson dished out 56 assists in the five sets. Ruby Sereday, who’s normally subbed in to pass and serve, made her way around to the front row to help defend tips, and finished with eight digs. Faith Fowler saw extended run in the back row and had five. Senior Ashlyn Eades, still dealing with a hip injury, saw the most playing time she’s had all season and added three kills and a big block.
“It took everyone tonight to do their job, and they did,” Mury said.
That being said, there were still some very obvious kinks to work out. When Fraley subbed out, the Hilanders had issues putting points away, and the Thunder went on big runs in the third and fourth sets while Kelso struggled to side out enough times to get her back in the front row.
So when the fifth set opened, Mury’s focus was to go on a run and build up a lead before the Hilanders found themselves without Fraley as an option.
It went perfectly.
Starting the set with Mountain View serving and Fraley on the bench, Gourde hammered a kill to start, and the Hilanders rotated Fraley in to the left pin. Johnson served two more quick points put Kelso ahead 3-0, before MV took it back and went on a run to tie it at 3-3.
Then Fraley put down a kill, and Kelso rotated to its best situation: Fraley in the middle, McNew and Eades at the pins, Thompson setting from the back row, Johnson in the middle leading the defense, and Gourde serving and helping cover and hit at the back.
“I was trying to do the best I could for my team,” Gourde said.
Three good serves led to three points, a 6-3 lead, and a Mountain View timeout. Then it was three more good serves, three more points, and a second timeout. That break worked as well as the first, and when play resumed, the Hilanders continued to roll, with McNew finding the line, Fraley putting down a pair, the Thunder hitting a ball long, Eades and Fraley combining on a block, and Fraley sealing the match from the middle with one last spike.