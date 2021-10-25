3A Volleyball: Missing a few key pieces, Kelso pulls out five-set win over MV

“It took everyone tonight to do their job, and they did,” Mury said.

That being said, there were still some very obvious kinks to work out. When Fraley subbed out, the Hilanders had issues putting points away, and the Thunder went on big runs in the third and fourth sets while Kelso struggled to side out enough times to get her back in the front row.

So when the fifth set opened, Mury’s focus was to go on a run and build up a lead before the Hilanders found themselves without Fraley as an option.

It went perfectly.

Starting the set with Mountain View serving and Fraley on the bench, Gourde hammered a kill to start, and the Hilanders rotated Fraley in to the left pin. Johnson served two more quick points put Kelso ahead 3-0, before MV took it back and went on a run to tie it at 3-3.

Then Fraley put down a kill, and Kelso rotated to its best situation: Fraley in the middle, McNew and Eades at the pins, Thompson setting from the back row, Johnson in the middle leading the defense, and Gourde serving and helping cover and hit at the back.

“I was trying to do the best I could for my team,” Gourde said.