3A Volleyball: Kelso shuffles some more, sweep Evergreen

VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team came into the season with plenty of moving pieces, knowing it had depth. Thursday, the Hilanders found out they might have been underestimating their options in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 sweep of Evergreen.

“It was great to see that we can still do well when we move things around a little bit,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said.

After missing the first match, Ruby Sereday made her debut as a setter, splitting time with Emily Thompson. With middle blocker Natalie Fraley out for the evening, Mury slotted opposite hitter Pressley Nippert inside, and brought in sophomore Olivia Chilton for her first varsity start.

Those changes were planned. What was unplanned was star hitter Bella Hadaller tripping over Rielee Gourde in warm-ups and turning her ankle.

The senior ended up being fine, but Mury kept her out of the back row to limit her minutes, instead of playing her all six rotations as planned.

“She said I was freaking her out and I needed to give her a break,” Mury said with a laugh.

But despite all the changes, the Hilanders rolled. Sereday dished out 14 assists to complement Thompson’s 18, with Kelso moving from a 5-1 system to a 6-2 and having success with both.