3A Volleyball: Kelso needs comeback, still sweeps MV

VANCOUVER — For the first time this season, the Kelso volleyball team’s back was against the wall, but the Hilanders came back from a late deficit in the second set to power their way to a 25-20, 26-25, 25-13 sweep of Mountain View.

Coming off of back-to-back sweeps, head coach Michelle Mury kept tinkering with her deep lineup, trying to see what would happen if the Hilanders ran a 6-2 system. Kelso ground out a 25-20 win in the first set, but got stuck in a rough rotation in the second, falling behind 23-16 late.

Then the Hilanders got a point to stop the bleeding, and Rielee Gourde took over at the service line. Seven points — including four Gourde aces — later, and it was all tied up at 23-23.

“For the team to hang on — two points and we’re done — I was so impressed,” Mury said. “It’s something we can put in our back pocket if we’re ever in that situation again. We can be like, ‘we fought back.’”

Mountain View got one more point to get a 24-23 set point, but the Hilanders rattled off three straight to take their eighth consecutive set.