3A Volleyball: Hilanders show depth, hammer T-Wolves in opener

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team needed less than a set to get going, and once it did, the Hilanders proved they were on a whole other level than Heritage in a dominant 25-12, 25-8, 25-10 sweep.
And from the start, Rielee Gourde was absolutely all over the place.
“She had a great time,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “She finally gets to let loose and hit the ball.”
After two seasons wearing the off-color jersey as a libero, the Kelso coaching staff moved the junior up to the net as a six-rotation hitter, and she took advantage, racking up eight kills — including three in a 9-0 run that pulled the Hilanders ahead for good in the first set — to finish in a tie for second on the team. She also added five aces and a block for good measure, while helping anchor the defense when she rotated to the back row.
“She definitely is getting better at putting it in those spots, sharp angles, trying to be strategic about her arsenal,” Mury said. “That’s been the gameplan from Day 1 for her.”
But Gourde was far from the only new face to have a solid season opener.
Of course, Bella Hadaller was her normal self, starting her senior year by hammering down 17 kills, and Pressley Nippert added eight of her own to boot. But nearly all of those were set up by a new Hilander in the middle of it all: junior Emily Thompson, who dished out 50 assists in her varsity debut.
“She’s definitely been connecting,” Mury said. “That has been a focus.”
It took a bit to get going, though. Heritage jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the first set on the back of two blocks and four attack errors, messing up the Hilanders’ attack without ever really being in system themselves.
“They were ready for hard hits, and they were tipping at us,” Mury said. “They had one girl that could block, so we just had to avoid her.”
With the T-Wolves’ lead cut to 9-8, though, Gourde smacked down her first kill of the night and sent the ball back to another newcomer in senior defensive specialist Faith Fowler.
Eight straight points later — including two more on Gourde kills and three on aces — the Hilanders were off and running.
“I was super impressed with Faith’s serving,” Mury said. “She was on a roll.”
Kelso ended the first set on a 17-3 run, taking it by 13 points in what ended up being the closest of the three.
Much the same happened in the second set, when Kelso rattled off an 18-2 run despite a host of rotation-related stoppages slowing down the flow of the match.
“The tempo was slow, and we were trying to speed it up,” Mury said.
That second set was when Hadaller really hit her stride, pummeling four kills in Kelso’s first nine points, and adding one more in the set, along with an ace.
Come the third set, it was even more of the same, despite Mury emptying out her bench. Kelso won the final round while only allowing 10 points, and eight of those came either on errors or fouls.
“We had subs go in and all do a fantastic job,” Mury said. “It’s nice to know we have backups now.”
Building on a strong finish at their preseason jamboree, the dominant out was more than just one tick in the win column. Despite plugging in a new hitter, a new setter, and a new libero in Annalee Johnson, the Hilanders didn’t just look good; for a team one match into the season, they looked complete.
“The way we were playing the last two games of the jamboree, it was like, ‘Ok, this is the team we went to State with,’” Mury said. “Just the connection and the trust. Then today, we were able to mix it up a lot. It’s nice to have options; if someone is having a rough day, we can put someone else in.”
Kelso will hit the highway for its first road game of the season Thursday at Evergreen, and Mury is already looking to build on the one good result immediately on the board.
“I feel like this team is just gonna get better,” she said. “We’ve only had a few (games) to get the connection… It’s just going to get better.”