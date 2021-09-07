3A Volleyball: Hilanders show depth, hammer T-Wolves in opener

That second set was when Hadaller really hit her stride, pummeling four kills in Kelso’s first nine points, and adding one more in the set, along with an ace.

Come the third set, it was even more of the same, despite Mury emptying out her bench. Kelso won the final round while only allowing 10 points, and eight of those came either on errors or fouls.

“We had subs go in and all do a fantastic job,” Mury said. “It’s nice to know we have backups now.”

Building on a strong finish at their preseason jamboree, the dominant out was more than just one tick in the win column. Despite plugging in a new hitter, a new setter, and a new libero in Annalee Johnson, the Hilanders didn’t just look good; for a team one match into the season, they looked complete.

“The way we were playing the last two games of the jamboree, it was like, ‘Ok, this is the team we went to State with,’” Mury said. “Just the connection and the trust. Then today, we were able to mix it up a lot. It’s nice to have options; if someone is having a rough day, we can put someone else in.”

Kelso will hit the highway for its first road game of the season Thursday at Evergreen, and Mury is already looking to build on the one good result immediately on the board.

“I feel like this team is just gonna get better,” she said. “We’ve only had a few (games) to get the connection… It’s just going to get better.”

