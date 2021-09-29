3A Volleyball: Hilanders return to league play with sweep

At the same time, Mury said that the move has also benefited Ruby Sereday, who’s moved back to being a back row specialist and — according to her coach — is playing some of the best defense of her career.

“It’s nice to take that off her plate and let her just do defense and passing well,” Mury said.

Speaking of defense, the other major change — first made last week, and solidified more or less for good over the weekend — was the move of Rielee Gourde back into the libero jersey, with Annalee Johnson slotted in next to her at defensive specialist.

Tuesday, both finished with seven digs; Johnson added three aces, while Gourde had four assists.

“Rielee at libero, she is such a student of the game, that she’ll be where the ball is before anyone else figures it out,” Mury said. “You’ll think the ball is going down, but Rielee’s right there. It’s almost like we take her for granted, how much we depend on her. It’s just good to have Rielee and Annalee tag-teaming back there. They work so well together, and it’s nice to have that back.”

Bella Hadaller led the Hilanders with 18 kills, while Natalie Fraley added seven.

Kelso (5-2) will get the rest of the week off to prepare for a home showdown against Camas next Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.