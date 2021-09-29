3A Volleyball: Hilanders return to league play with sweep

BATTLE GROUND — Fresh off a weekend punching above its weight, the Kelso volleyball team came back to 3A Greater St. Helens League in dominating fashion with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Battle Ground.
“It just feels good,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We’ve got our mojo back. The chemistry is back.”
Over the weekend, the Hilanders went to the Linda Sheridan Classic in Spokane, joining up with 42 of the top teams in the state. Mury expected it to be a good dose of challenge for her side to take on high-level 3A and 4A competition. Then, her Hilanders went out and beat 4A Gonzaga Prep en route to a 3-0 pool play record, beat 4A Kennewick to start play in the top bracket, and eventually lost to eventual champion Lakeside, finishing fifth overall.
“We played out of our heads,” Mury said.
Beyond the good results, Mury came back west with a better idea of her go-to lineup and rotation for the future. At the center of it all: Kelso’s offense is Emily Thompson’s to run.
The junior spent the entirety of the tournament as the lone setter in a 5-1 system, and returning to league play, that continued; Thompson racked up 33 assists while also adding four aces from the service line.
“She was solid and consistent,” Mury said. “It’s just her accepting the fact that she is the starting setter. It’s a lot more pressure, but she’s handling it better, staying calm, cool, and collected.”
At the same time, Mury said that the move has also benefited Ruby Sereday, who’s moved back to being a back row specialist and — according to her coach — is playing some of the best defense of her career.
“It’s nice to take that off her plate and let her just do defense and passing well,” Mury said.
Speaking of defense, the other major change — first made last week, and solidified more or less for good over the weekend — was the move of Rielee Gourde back into the libero jersey, with Annalee Johnson slotted in next to her at defensive specialist.
Tuesday, both finished with seven digs; Johnson added three aces, while Gourde had four assists.
“Rielee at libero, she is such a student of the game, that she’ll be where the ball is before anyone else figures it out,” Mury said. “You’ll think the ball is going down, but Rielee’s right there. It’s almost like we take her for granted, how much we depend on her. It’s just good to have Rielee and Annalee tag-teaming back there. They work so well together, and it’s nice to have that back.”
Bella Hadaller led the Hilanders with 18 kills, while Natalie Fraley added seven.
Kelso (5-2) will get the rest of the week off to prepare for a home showdown against Camas next Monday.