3A Volleyball: Hilanders rebound with sweep of T-Wolves

VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team didn’t have much trouble dispatching Heritage on Wednesday, bouncing back from a tough-five set loss to Camas with a sweep of the T-Wolves, 25-17, 25-6, 25-23.

“We were able to get home before 10 p.m.,” coach Michelle Mury said. “We got home before we got home after a home game last night.”

Bella Hadaller put up her usual double-double playing all six rotations, posting a team-high 19 kills and 17 digs.

“Bella’s leadership, she’s just really stepped up this year, which is really fun to see,” Mury said. “And it’s really fun to see the other kids starting to fill in.”

Opposite Hadaller, Presley Nippert had 10 kills of her own. In the middle, Natalie Fraley put up three aces amid 18 service points and had five digs.

Also logging minutes at middle blocker, Lucy Hight put down five kills on a .500 hitting percentage.

“She’s just playing more confident,” Mury said. “Last year was her first year playing on varsity, and it was kind of an eye-opening experience. Now, she’s really excited and taking it on.”

Kelso (6-3) will start next week’s league slate at home against Evergreen on Tuesday.

