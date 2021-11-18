3A State Volleyball: Kelso starts strong but can’t hold on against Mt. Spokane

Editor's note: Kelso played its second matchup against Snohomish Thursday evening. Check tdn.com/sports/high-school for continuing coverage.

YAKIMA — Kelso made a statement early in their opening round matchup of the 3A WIAA State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday. The 12th seeded Hilanders faced off with No. 5 Mt. Spokane and took the first set, but couldn’t replicate that success in a four-set loss, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18, 25-17.

“I’m proud of all of them for just battling,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “This is a State contender every year, so we go in with the mentality that we’re going to go in and put up a fight and that’s what we did.”

Mt. Spokane won State in 2018 and 2019, so after having no tournament during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Wildcats still entered as back-to-back defending State Champions.

The Hilanders were sure to welcome the Wildcats back to the tournament with some intensity. Kelso fell behind early in the second set, but as soon as Bella Hadaller got heated up on the offensive end, she helped spark a 10-2 run that gave the Hilanders the lead and helped them take a 1-0 lead.

Hadaller was unstoppable for a stretch, finishing the opening set with nine of her team-high 25 kills on the match to spark the strong start.

Kelso’s start was even more impressive considering the absence of Annalee Johnson, who is out for the State Tournament with a concussion sustained at Districts. Faith Fowler stepped in and did her best to fill the void left without Johnson.

“We didn’t miss a beat, we put Faith right in that spot and she was fantastic and the team believes in her,” Mury said. “She stepped up. Her serves were on point, because we do rely on Annalee’s serves to start us off. Just so proud of her coming in and just playing her game and not getting in her head and being confident.”

After the strong start, the Hilanders struggled to regain their rhythm as the Wildcats were able to control the ball and keep Kelso out of system as they stormed back to take the next two sets and the lead.

“They ran a quick offense where our blockers were a little late to (read),” Mury said. “Their setter was fantastic at being deceiving and she’s a jump-setter and our girls don’t see that a lot so their timing is off, so that’s one thing we want to work on.”

Olivia Chilton was able to step in and provide some relief at the net as the Hilanders had their hands full with Mt. Spokane’s plethora of strong attack options.

“There’s some monsters on that team,” Mury said. “I’m super encouraged because we have Olivia Chilton, who’s a sophomore, coming in and blocking against them. We just are working on our maturity and our experience.”

Kelso did its best to rebound in the fourth set with any glimmer of State Title hopes on the line. The Hilanders fell down big, 12-3, but they stayed the course and chipped away at the lead, pulling within two at 17-15 before eventually relenting.

“The resiliency of the team to come back, that just characterizes our team this year,” Mury said. “We’ve had so many bumps and bruises and struggles. We got strength from our struggle. They didn’t really get down, they were just like ‘Hey, how do we adjust?’”

Kelso wasn’t able to get Hadaller hitting at the same rate as she did in the first set, but Presley Nippert stepped in and provided a solid second option with nine kills for the Hilanders.

“What I also think was cool was that Presley came alive and we needed that, going forward for next year too,” Mury said. “For her to be another offensive threat was great.”

While Hadaller and Nippert led the offense, Rielee Gourde was strong on the back row with 22 digs from the libero spot. Emily Thompson worked the ball around and tallied 36 assists to lead the Hilanders.

At the net both Chilton and Hadaller had two blocks each for Kelso.

Kelso was back on the floor at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday against Snohomish and can still finish as high as seventh in the tournament going forward.

“We’re just going to go refuel, take a rest and go back and bond because our strength is in our team,” Mury said.

