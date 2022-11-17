3A High School Volleyball: Kelso wins State opener, advances to play No. 2 Mead

YAKIMA — Senior hitter Presley Nippert isn’t ready for her Kelso career to come to an end. With a few of her teammates sick, Nippert played even larger than her 6-foot-1 frame when it mattered most. Her 28 kills, including three to save game point in the fourth set, were a season-high and carried Kelso to a four-set match win against 18-seed Monroe, Thursday morning at the SunDome by scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-12 and 27-25.

The win advanced Kelso into the 16-team, double-elimination field of the 3A state tournament.

Kelso got out to a slow start with an uncharacteristic sloppy serve-receive phase which saw them take eight errors. Nippert felt the team came in a little distracted. Specifically, they felt slighted by their No. 15 seed which required the team to play a loser-out game to open the tournament.

Nippert and her teammates shrugged off the first set and “got back in (their) mojo” over the final three sets.

“I think confidence took the best of us and we came into (this match) a little overconfident,” said Nippert. “So in the second set, we knew it was time to just take it away, and we did.”

Quick starts were instrumental for Kelso in the second and third sets. After falling behind 3-0 to open the first set, Kelso went ahead 4-0 to start the second set and 7-0 in the third. Monroe featured a fairly effective block which helped it win the first set and stay tight in the second and fourth sets.

The Hilanders though, found ways to hit around it and over it over the course of the match with Nippert having the most success. She finished with a .426 hitting percentage and Rielee Gourde added 12 kills to go with a 2.59 passing rate. Senior Lucy Hight slammed three kills and delivered three timely blocks.

“I didn’t expect a big block on the right side and we got blocked a few times over there,” noted Nippert. “Just mixing up the shots. The tips were really working for me which is surprising because I love to swing away. But just really playing smart worked for us.”

With Olivia Chilton playing at less than one hundred percent due to illness, the Kelso defense leaned on its back line to dig Monroe’s hits out more than its hitters providing blocks at the net. Senior Annalee Johnson led the Hilanders with 20 digs.

A 7-0 run helped Monroe make the second set closer after falling behind 21-11. Still, Kelso held the Bearcats off to even the match one set apiece, then took the third handily behind Nippert's attack and strong defense.

The fourth set was close the entire way. Monroe held leads at 17-14 and 21-19 before earning itself two game points at 24-22. However, Nippert came through with consecutive clutch kills on two attacks to even the score at 24-all.

Monroe would take a 25-24 lead, but again Nippert came through to save game point and tie the game 25-25. An ace and a subsequent kill gave Kelso the victory and ended Monroe’s tournament.

Natalie Bair led Kelso with 30 assists and senior Emily Thompson added 28.

“That is exactly what this team is about – when it’s clutch, they show up,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “And the senior leadership is so critical you can tell they have a little extra fire because this is their last time playing together.”

“You have to have this predator mentality especially at the end of the game when it’s close,” Nippert added.

Kelso earned itself a round-of-16 match with No. 2 ranked Mead at 1:30 p.m., Thursday. It has the confidence it can pull off the upset.

“I’m super excited. Over the last couple of years here we’ve had several upsets where we probably weren’t favored to win but still have,” Nippert said. “I believe in us. We’ve watched film. We’re ready.”