 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
3A Prep Volleyball Playoffs

3A High School Volleyball: Kelso takes two matches to earn 3A State trip

  • 0
Kelso Volleyball stock

The Kelso volleyball congratulate each other after winning the first match against Evergreen at Kelso High School on Thursday, Nov. 3.

 Katelyn Metzger

BONNEY LAKE — With a pair of wins on Saturday, Kelso punched its ticket to Yakima and the 3A state tournament for a second consecutive season.

A split in Friday’s District matches left Kelso in need of two wins in three games at the 3A district 3/4 tournament on Saturday to clinch its spot at State. After sweeping 14-seed Lakes in the morning, the Hilanders got the job done with a four-set win over 6-seed Spanaway Lake in the afternoon. The scores were 19-25, 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18.

Presley Nippert and Rielee Gourde led the offense with 12 kills apiece and Emily Thompson delivered 20 assists.

The Kelso volleyball team came away from the first day of the 3A District 3/4 on Friday, sweeping Kentlake to open the day before falling to Peninsula in three sets in the nightcap.

The Hilanders took out the No. 7 seeded Falcons by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.

People are also reading…

Nippert led Kelso with six kills and four blocks while Gourde managed five kills to go with seven digs.

Royal Grafton added five kills, Ruby Sereday turned up seven digs, Lucy HIght posted three blocks and Annalee Johnson held serve for 16 points in the win.

Facing the No. 1 seeded Seahawks the Hilanders hung tough but couldn’t get over the top. Kelso lost by two points in both of the first two sets, dropping the set 25-23, 28-26, 25-10.

Nippert and Gourde each posted ten kills in the loss while Johnson put up 10 digs. Natalie Bair handed out 14 assists and landed two aces while Thompson dished nine assists.

Defensively Gourde managed seven digs and Sereday posted five digs for the Hilanders.

The 3A State tournament begins on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris bonks Black Hills to advance in Districts

2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris bonks Black Hills to advance in Districts

Mark Morris defeated Black Hills in three sets in the opening round of the 2A district IV playoffs on Thursday night by scores of 25018, 25-15 and 25-18. Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with nine kills and junior hitter Ali Millspaugh delivered a stellar all-around performance with seven blocks, seven kills and nine digs. The Monarchs will face undefeated Columbia River on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mark Morris high school.

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

The final Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association polls for the 2022 high school volleyball season including rankings for Kalama, Naselle, Castle Rock, Toutle Lake and Kelso.

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

The most recent high school volleyball polls from the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association. Teams from The Daily News coverage area include Kalama, Toutle Lake, Castle Rock, Naselle and Kelso.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News