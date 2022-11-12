3A High School Volleyball: Kelso sweeps two matches to earn 3A State trip

BONNEY LAKE — With a pair of sweeps on Saturday, Kelso punched its ticket to Yakima and the 3A state tournament for a second consecutive season.

A split in Friday’s District matches left Kelso in need of two wins in three games at the 3A district 3/4 tournament on Saturday to clinch its spot at State. After sweeping 14-seed Lakes in the morning, the Hilanders got the job done with a three-set sweep of 6-seed Spanaway Lake in the afternoon.

The set scores were not available at press time.

The Kelso volleyball team came away from the first day of the 3A District 3/4 on Friday, sweeping Kentlake to open the day before falling to Peninsula in three sets in the nightcap.

The Hilanders took out the No. 7 seeded Falcons by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.

Presley led Kelso with six kills and four blocks while Rielee Gourdee managed five kills to go with seven digs.

Royal Grafton added five kills, Ruby Sereday turned up seven digs, Lucy HIght posted three blocks and Annalee Johnson held serve for 16 points in the win.

Facing the No. 1 seeded Seahawks the Hilanders hung tough but couldn’t get over the top. Kelso lost by two points in both of the first two sets, dropping the set 25-23, 28-26, 25-10.

Nippert and Gourde each posted ten kills in the loss while Johnson put up 10 digs. Natalie Bair handed out 14 assists and landed two aces while Emily Thompson dished nine assists.

Defensively Gourde managed seven digs and Sereday posted five digs for the Hilanders.

The 3A State tournament begins on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.