3A High School Volleyball: Kelso splits early matches at State against Monroe and Mead

YAKIMA — In its second match on the day of State, Kelso fell in three sets to No. 2 Mead by scores of 25-20, 25-9 and 27-25.

Kelso struggled to defend the strong hitting of Mead’s deep front court of outside hitters and middle blocks. Seniors Cassie Moeller and Danikah Johnson led the Panthers attack with nine and eight kills respectively. Moeller and Johnson combined with teammates Ava Durgan and Raygan Mack to form a challenging block for Kelso to hit against.

The Hilanders dropped the first two sets without finding their footing against the Greater Spokane League runner-up. Mead (16-1 overall) entered the match with just a single loss on its ledger, a four-set defeat to Mt. Spokane in the regular season. The Panthers looked every bit the part of a 3A State champion contender with height at both levels of the court, depth, a strong serve-receive phase and a versatile attack that didn’t beat itself. Junior Olivia Paul, sliding all over the court, led the Panthers defense with 15 digs and Brielle Wilson added seven digs.

Hilanders senior libero Annalee Johnson acknowledged the Kelso block wasn’t effective enough against Mead.

“I think that we are usually prepared for that sort of (attack) because we have good hitters ourselves," Johnson said. "We always try defending as hard as we can, you know, we’re always hustling to get balls up. I really think their height (was) a good advantage, too. (Mead is) really good at getting up and smashing it.”

Kelso (18-5) was finally game for a battle in the third set, pushing Mead to extra points. Unfortunately for the blue and gold fan section, the Hilanders were unable to close out the Panthers on multiple game points. Mead fought back from a 24-22 deficit to tie the score at 24-24, then took a 25-24 lead before earning the 27-25 victory.

“We were working our butts off and we were so close," Johnson added. "We wanted it so bad that half of us didn’t even realize we were up that high in the score."

Even with the loss Kelso remains alive in the loser’s bracket. It was set to close out Thursday’s action at the Yakima Valley SunDome against No. 7 seed Gig Harbor which lost in four sets to Ferndale earlier in the day. Kelso needed a win to advance to Friday's docket where it would be in line to play for seventh place.

“It’s extremely important to us this year as more than half of the team is seniors,” Johnson admitted. “It’s important to us to at least make it to (Friday) and bring something home.”

Kelso mops up Monroe in play-in game

Senior hitter Presley Nippert played as large as her 6-foot-1 frame in Kelso’s play-in game against 18-seed Monroe, Thursday morning at the SunDome. Her 28 kills, including three to save game point in the fourth set, were a season high and carried Kelso to a four-set match win. The scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-12 and 27-25. The win advanced Kelso into the 16-team field of the 3A State tournament.

Kelso got out to a slow start with an uncharacteristic sloppy serve-receive phase which saw them take eight errors. Nippert felt the team came in a little over confident while feeling slighted by their 15 seed which required the team to play a play-in game.

Nippert and her teammates shrugged off the first set well and “got back in (their) mojo” over the final three sets.

“I think confidence took the best of us and we came into (this match) a little over confident,” said Nippert. “So in the second set, we knew it was time to just take it away and we did.”

Quick starts were instrumental for Kelso in the second and third sets. After falling behind 3-0 to open the first set, Kelso went ahead 4-0 in the second set and 7-0 in the third. Monroe featured a fairly effective block which helped it win the first set and stay tight in the second and fourth sets. The Hilanders though, found ways to hit around it and over it over the course of the match with Nippert having the most success. She finished with a .426 hitting percentage and Rielee Gourde added 12 kills to go with a 2.59 passing rate. Senior Lucy Hight slammed three kills and delivered three timely blocks.

With Olivia Chilton playing at less than one hundred percent due to illness, the Kelso leaned on its back line to dig Monroe’s hits out more than its hitters providing blocks at the net. Senior Annalee Johnson led the Hilanders with 20 digs. A 7-0 run helped Monroe make the second set closer after falling behind 21-11. Still, Kelso held the Bearcats off to even the match one set apiece, then took the third handily behind Nippert and strong defense.

The fourth set was close the entire way. Monroe held leads at 17-14 and 21-19 before earning itself two game points at 24-22. However, Nippert came through with consecutive clutch kills on two attacks to even the score at 24-all. Monroe would take a 25-24 lead, but again Nippert came through to save game point and tie the game 25-25.

An ace and a subsequent kill gave Kelso the victory and ended Monroe’s tournament.

“That is exactly what this team is about – when it’s clutch, they show up,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said. “And the senior leadership is so critical you can tell they have a little extra fire because this is their last time playing together.”

“You have to have this predator mentality especially at the end of the game when it’s close,” Nippert added.