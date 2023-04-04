Presley Nippert knows the trip to Beaverton, Ore. more than she cares to admit. The Kelso senior volleyball star traveled the route that has her crossing the state line three times a week for the last three years, from her family home in Longview to attend practice for her club team, Athena Volleyball Academy.

Nippert made the decision at the age of 12 to pursue a career in volleyball. She knew she wanted to take her athletic career as far as it would take her. It required time, money and sacrifice. Nippert and her family committed to all three.

“It’s tough making that commitment to drive sometimes two hours with traffic every day, driving much more than I’m even playing sometimes. It’s been more than worth it, and I wouldn’t be even close to where I’m at without that club,” Nippert acknowledged.

This fall, volleyball will take Nippert to Atlanta, where she will play for head coach Terry Hutchinson at Georgia State University, a Division 1 NCAA program in the Sun Belt Conference. Nippert signed her letter of intent on National Signing Day, Feb. 1.

“I’m super excited. I am mainly looking forward to making this big change in life coming from a small town and getting thrown into the middle of downtown Atlanta,” Nippert said.

“It will be crazy, probably a bit of a culture shock, but I am super excited to start with this new team and a bunch of new girls that are as passionate (about volleyball) as I am and a coach that really believes in me.”

After spending countless hours researching schools, talking to coaches, visiting programs and weighing her options, the 6-foot-1 Nippert settled on Georgia State, where she had a relationship built with Hutchinson, a second-year coach with the Panthers’ program she met prior to her junior year.

One of the many positives on Georgia State’s side was the fact that Nippert will have a chance to play right away. The Panthers play a system featuring two setters and two right sides on the court at the same time.

“Having two right sides playing at a time in this program gives me a much higher chance to play right away,” Nippert said. “So it’s looking pretty good to get a chance to play my freshman year, which is awesome.”

Kelso’s volleyball coach, Michelle Mury, played a key part in guiding Nippert through the process of selecting a school. The senior even went to her coach’s office to make phone calls to her potential future college coaches throughout the fall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Mury noted Georgia State and coach Hutchinson are truly excited to have Nippert, which ultimately made the Kelso star’s decision easy for her.

“You want to go where you’re wanted,” Mury said. “They are really excited to have her.”

Mury witnessed Nippert’s growth on the volleyball court from the age of 14 through 18. She also played an integral role in helping Nippert fulfill her dream of playing at the D1 level.

“She’s put a lot of time and money into getting better, participated in several tournaments, had great coaches working with her to align her with the best club teams,” Mury said. “She’s been the most determined (girl) of this class to (reach the Division 1 level).”

Nippert started for the Hilanders as an opposite hitter from her sophomore year through her senior season, raising her performance statistics — kills, blocks, digs and aces — each season.

Nippert was named to the 3A Greater St. Helens first team after a senior season in which the left-hander posted 392 kills (11 per game), 102 digs, 51 blocks, 50 aces and a hit rate of .282 percent from her opposite hitter position.

Nippert’s advanced metric numbers show a top approach jump of 9 feet, 9 inches, a block jump of 9 feet, 6 inches and a standing reach of 7 feet, 7 inches.

With Nippert leading the way at the net, Kelso earned consecutive seventh-place finishes in the 3A State tournament the last two seasons.

“She improved her serving and aces (as well), which was a turning point for our program. Nobody expected anything from (Kelso) this year. They thought it would be a rebuilding season,” Mury said. “For (Nippert) to step up and be a leader was great to see. I’m excited for her.”

Volleyball at the NCAA Division 1 level is as high as it gets with such limited professional options at the moment. Nippert knows it will be a challenge, and she’s up for it.

“I just love being super-competitive, and I think volleyball is a sport that you can really share that drive with other people,” Nippert said. “Nobody can be that selfish in volleyball. It’s very team-oriented, so making that connection with other girls and seeing that drive in other people on my time has always really motivated me. I could never stop playing.”