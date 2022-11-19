3A High School Volleyball: Kelso outlasts Lake Washington, earns seventh place at state for second straight year

YAKIMA — The battle for seventh place in the 3A State tournament between Kelso and Lake Washington turned out to be just that — a battle.

The two teams duked it out over the first 98 points with neither side taking a lead larger than two points until Kelso edged out 19-16 in the second set. The trophy match — which Kelso ultimately won in four sets 31-33, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18 — had it all. From the opening serve, the two well-matched teams went at it, with neither side relenting for even a moment.

The defense of both teams shined in an epic first set that established the tone for the rest of the evening. That set featured ties at nearly every interval including from 22-22 on until Lake Washington finally won by two points at 33-31 after two errors by the Hilanders in the serve-receive phase.

But like it has all season, Kelso bounced back. It fought through another tight set in the second to take a 17-15 and then a 22-19 lead before closing it out at 25-20.

From there it was all Kelso.

Senior hitter Presley Nippert capped her Kelso career with a game-high 19 kills. Senior Rielee Gourde added 14 kills and 16 digs with a 2.16 pass rating. Gourde also led the Hilanders with 15 service points including three aces.

Freshman Royal Grafton contributed 10 kills. Senior setter Emily Johnson led Kelso with 23 assists and Natalie Bair distributed 19 more. Annalee Johnson led the defense with 23 digs.

“So fun. It was so thrilling,” Nippert said of the match. “We were on cloud nine the entire time. I don’t think I’ve played a match like that in all my life and I’ve played a lot of volleyball.”

Both Kelso and Lake Washington presented an effective block while being relentless on defense. Long rallies were a constant in both the first and second sets. Kelso began to pull away in the latter stages of the second, carrying the momentum through to the third and fourth as Nippert and Gourde began to scout out the open space on the Kangaroos' side of the court.

“I’m so proud of my team,” Gourde said as she cradled the seventh place 3A state trophy Kelso will bring home for the second consecutive season. “I think we just have a lot of grit and a lot of heart. We know how to bounce back and we don’t let our emotions take control of us. We just love the game so much that we’re okay with losing one as long as we win the other three.”

Sophomore Georgia Terrell paced the Lake Washington offense with 18 kills, six aces and a stuff block. The Kangs setter, junior Kayleigh-shay Chong distributed a ridiculous 55 assists to go with four kills, three digs and two aces. Shahok Yoel was all over the place for the Kangs’ defense to finish with a team-high 40 digs.

As Kelso wrapped up seventh place in the 3A State tournament the only team it lost to, No. 2 Mead, was battling Lakeside nearby in the State championship match. The fact that they lost to the eventual State runner-up as their lone misstep in the tournament was not lost on Gourde or her teammates.

“I think we did our best. This is amazing,” added Gourde.

Quite the note to end so many careers.