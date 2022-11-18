3A High School Volleyball: Kelso downs Lynwood, will play for another trophy

YAKIMA — Another year, another trophy. Kelso is on quite a run.

Kelso defeated Lynnwood in three sets Friday in the 3A State tournament by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19.

With the victory, Hilanders’ seniors Rielee Gourde, Annalee Johnson, Presley Nippert, Lucy Hight, Emily Thompson and Ruby Sereday made it three trophies in three attempts at the 3A State tournament, with the canceled tournament of 2020’s COVID year the lone exception in their four years in the program. It’s a legacy those six girls can forever be proud of.

“It’s been our goal since the beginning of the season,” noted Annalee Johnson. “All four years that I’ve been here we’ve placed and it’s very exciting.”

When Kelso completed the sweep against Lynnwood, that goal was realized and a sense of what they’d done hit home.

“(There was a) sense of accomplishment, but now the seniors want to finish just as strong as they did last year,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said. “They also want to be that team that leaves a legacy of placing each year.”

Nippert once again led the Hilanders’ attack Friday afternoon with 18 kills. Rielee Gourde added nine kills and Royal Grafton had eight in support. Setters Natalie Bair and Thompson each had 21 assists as they made efficient passes to Nippert, Gourde and Grafton all game.

On defense, Johnson led the way with 23 digs, Gourde chipped in 16 and Sereday had five to go with a 3.0 passer rating.

The 14-seed Lynnwood presented a formidable challenge to the Hilanders after taking down 6-seed Snohomish in five sets Thursday night. Lynnwood brought a strong block and a defense that covered the court extremely well. All three sets featured multiple lead changes and ties. Long rallies were frequent as the teams tried to exploit each other’s weaknesses but had a tough time finding the open space.

“They had a good strong middle and a good strong outside (hitter),” Mury said. “The challenge was trying to get a block on them. But the thing about (Lynnwood) is they did not let the ball die, so (shots) we thought we put down all of a sudden they would pick up.”

Sophomore Josie McNew acknowledged that the Hilanders struggled to find the open space on Lynnwood’s side of the net at times due to their solid block.

“They had some really powerful hitters and a good block,” McNew said. “We knew we had to be precise with our shot placement, so we focused on where to find our open shots.”

“We were being very aggressive and smart with our placement of our tips,” added Johnson. “We started out kind of slow in the beginning but the tempo became faster and faster and we progressed and got better with each set.”

Kelso fell behind multiple times in the first two sets, yet the team kept its composure as it often has all season to win the next point and not let Lynnwood go on any long runs. Johnson, the team’s defensive leader, stated that has been a focus all season.

“Have focus over your feelings. That was the main thing we learned throughout this entire year was to focus rather than to let your feelings get in the way,” said Johnson.

Kelso was set to play 16-seed Lake Washington for seventh place Friday evening.