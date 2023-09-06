As season openers go, that was a doozy.

Kelso was pushed to five sets in a 3-2 volleyball win over 4A Skyview in Tuesday’s non-conference season debut for both teams. The Hilanders won by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-5.

In many ways it was the perfect way to start the season for a Hilanders team that lost six seniors off its 2022 top-10 state placer squad. Sporting a roster that features six new varsity players and three reserves from last year’s side now elevated to starting roles, the chance to play five sets against a quality opponent and take home a win was beneficial in every regard.

Kelso coach Michelle Mury will has plenty to address with her team at its next practice, but she also came away from Tuesday’s win with an insight into the heart of her new squad.

Despite seeing their opponent pick off the second and fourth sets while mounting momentum-swinging rallies, the Hilanders came out in the fifth set and dominated 15-5. Senior middle Olivia Chilton won three of the first four points of the fifth set with a pair of kills and a block to set the tone immediately.

Chilton finished the match with 16 kills, on a 32% finishing rate, and six blocks.

“That fifth set was really (about), ‘OK, here’s where we see what you're made of.’ Like, that’s my biggest highlight,” Mury said. “Olivia came out and just dominated. And that is what we need; for people to have trust in her and for her to have confidence.”

Royal Grafton added 11 kills and 15 digs while Josie McNew had 10 kills and 12 digs while playing all six rotations. Junior Tru Bettineski saw her first action on the back line as a varsity player and she finished with a team-high 22 digs and two aces.

“I feel like every little opportunity to learn and then grow from it (is vital),” Mury said. “The girls would look at me and I’d say, ‘Now you know for that next one,’ and they’d adjust. Then the next time the girl would hit it, they’d be right in position to dig it. Those little things turned the game over to our side.”

Kelso came out and took the first set after building a dominant 22-7 lead thanks to a 10-0 service run. The Hilanders showed an effective block at the net and played well in the serve-receive phase to pull away.

The second set went to the Storm as their defensive struggles went away and senior Nadia Shepherd led an early run from the service line to build a 12-6 lead. Kelso fought back to take an 18-16 lead, but Skyview pulled it out 25-22.

Kelso would bounce back to take the third set 25-17 with a much better showing on defense. The fourth set featured nearly a dozen ties or lead changes and several long rallies. The Storm wouldn’t go away and eventually forced the fifth-set tiebreaker with a 25-21 win.

Shepherd finished with 11 kills and Alina Shawgo added 10 kills to pace the Storm offense. London Hutchinson led the defense with 20 digs and Lauren Davis was also key at the net with her seven blocks and four kills.

“The first game we came out hot. Our serving game was on and then they adjusted to it so we had to play longer rallies,” Mury said. “(Serve/receive) has been our struggle. To be honest, we did better than we have been doing in practice. Some people really stepped up. Royal, when the ball was going to her, her serve/receive, I was like, she’s on fire.

“Anytime you can beat a 4A team, that feels really good.”

Chilton enters the 2023 campaign as the biggest offensive threat — quite literally — for Kelso. With Presley Nippert now playing Division 1 volleyball for Georgia State, all of the focus is on the 6-foot-2 Chilton to fill Nippert’s massive shoes. It’s a lot of pressure and Chilton admitted she feels it.

“It’s definitely intimidating. It does put a little bit of pressure on (me), but I think I’ve been working on pushing it off and just knowing what I can do for the team,” Chilton said. “I’m really just focused on how I can help the team succeed.”

In the intermission between sets four and five on Tuesday, Chilton said she reminded herself to just play. There was no need to overthink the game.

“Don’t think, just play,” Chilton said. “Because I kept overthinking a bunch of things like overrunning the ball, touching the net and I was just everywhere, just not focused and zoned into my game.

“I want to win, so even if it’s only me that wants that, I need to carry my team to the win. I need to be there for my team and I need to stop getting in my head.”

Though Kelso was pushed to five sets, it emerged Tuesday’s opening battle with a win. So far, so good.

Kelso (1-0) hosts Timberline at 7 p.m. Thursday,