3A GSHL Volleyball All-League
agate

3A GSHL Volleyball All-League

Bella Hadaller Kelso volleyball

Bella Hadaller sends a spike thundering down in the second set of Kelso's sweep of Heritage on Sept. 7. Hadaller lead the Hilanders with 17 kills on the night.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Player of the Year: Bella Hadaller (Kelso)

Coach of the Year: Michelle Mury (Kelso)

First team

Makenna Gamby (Mountain View)

Carley Postma (Prairie)

Amanda Harper (Mountain View)

Rielee Gourde (Kelso)

Natalie Fraley (Kelso)

Ella Conklin (Prairie)

Keanna Salave’a (Heritage)

Second team

Edita Ljuca (Mountain View)

Ashley Lehman (Heritage)

Presley Nippert (Kelso)

Annalee Johnson (Kelso)

Jocie Snyder (Evergreen)

Jordan Peterson (Prairie)

Kelso honorable mention

Emily Thompson

