3A GSHL Volleyball All-League

Player of the Year: Bella Hadaller (Kelso)
Coach of the Year: Michelle Mury (Kelso)
First team
Makenna Gamby (Mountain View)
Carley Postma (Prairie)
Amanda Harper (Mountain View)
Rielee Gourde (Kelso)
Natalie Fraley (Kelso)
Ella Conklin (Prairie)
Keanna Salave’a (Heritage)
Second team
Edita Ljuca (Mountain View)
Ashley Lehman (Heritage)
Presley Nippert (Kelso)
Annalee Johnson (Kelso)
Jocie Snyder (Evergreen)
Jordan Peterson (Prairie)
Kelso honorable mention
Emily Thompson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!