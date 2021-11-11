3A District Volleyball: Kelso sweeps Bonney Lake, punches ticket to Yakima

The Hilanders are Yakima-bound.

The Kelso volleyball team went into Thursday needing just one win at the 3A District III/IV tournament, and came away with just that, sweeping Bonney Lake in short order 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 at Capital High School.

And after a winter kept out of the tournament by a pandemic, the Hilanders will return to the 3A state tournament for the second time in as many postseasons, next week at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“This year we have a mentality of being grateful for everything that we get to do that we were not able to do last year, especially state,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.

Opening the postseason, the Hilanders went to what’s worked for them the better part of four years: senior Bella Hadaller. The outside hitter racked up 28 kills with just four errors on 47 swings, good for a .511 hitting percentage.

Toss in two aces, and Hadaller accounted for 30 points — over a third of Kelso’s on the day — all by herself.

Natalie Fraley added eight kills on .538 hitting with four blocks. Together, she and Hadaller led the Hilanders to a .385 clip as a team.

Rielee Gourde and Presley Nippert both added four kills.