3A District Volleyball: Hilanders lose, then win, finish third at Bi-District

OLYMPIA — With its ticket to State already punched, the Kelso volleyball team dropped its 3A bi-district semifinal to Peninsula 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, but bounced back and won the third place match over North Thurston 25-14, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13.

Bella Hadaller finished the day with 54 kills — 20 in the first game and 34 in the second. Natalie Fraley added 21— 10 against Peninsula and 11 against North Thurston — while Emily Thompson dished out 37 assists in the morning and 55 in the afternoon for 92 total.

Rielee Gourde logged 22 digs at the back in the Hilanders' loss to open the day, and 13 more in the win.

The Hilanders went from hitting .122 as a team in their first match to hitting .293 in the second.

Kelso will learn its seeding fate over the weekend, and then head east. The 3A volleyball state tournament will begin next Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and run through Friday. The bottom eight seeds in the bracket will play a round of play-in, loser-out matches. The other 12 teams will all be guaranteed at least two matches.

