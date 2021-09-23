3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso shakes things up, sweeps past Prairie

From there, the Hilanders rolled. They communicated, covered and rarely let Prairie gain any semblance of a run throughout the match. Kelso was on the attack, keeping the Falcons in recovery mode for the majority of the night, but Prairie had no answers for the revamped Kelso squad.

“I just think we did the basics well tonight and that allowed us to hit well,” Mury said.

However, not everything changed for the Kelso attack. The offense still worked through Bella Hadaller, who posted a team-high 15 kills, it just went through the hands of Emily Thompson at setter, who gains a lot of responsibility with the switch back to the 5-1.

“A lot of pressure on her shoulders coming up from JV last year, so she’s going to get better and better and better,” Mury said of Thompson. “So that’s what I’m excited to see, the confidence. And then for her to trust who she has around her.”

Nippert also took to her move to the outside well as the lefty added seven kills for the Hilanders as Kelso worked multiple hitters into different spots to keep the Falcons guessing. Mury hopes this is something her squad can expand upon moving forward.