3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso 'just a bit off,' falls to Union in five

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team had its runs Thursday, but couldn’t get out of its own way for much of a five-set loss at home to Union, 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 30-28, 15-11.
“This is a learning experience,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “I still believe in our team, we’re still going to do well. It’s just these little growing pains. I think (the key) this year will be how flexible we are and how willing we are to change.”
There was plenty of change on the court going into the match. With Annalee Johnson out for the night, senior Faith Fowler slotted in at libero. At the same time, Mury tested out a 6-2 system to get both Emily Thompson and Ruby Sereday in at setter.
But from the opening serve, something just seemed not right with the Hilanders.
“We just were a little bit off tonight,” Mury said.
The Titans spent much of the night befuddling Kelso’s altered back row with their serves. The Hilanders ended up allowing 17 points directly off of serve-receive, either from aces or shanked passes.
Even when Kelso dug the serve up, the Hilanders had trouble all evening long finding any sort of flow offensively. With the connection from the passers to the setters just a bit off, the setters’ connection with the hitters at the net often spiraled out of whack.
“It took us out of our offense when we would get the ball, so then we’re playing desperate and just throwing the ball up there,” Mury said. “We couldn’t get into our offense.”
The Hilanders also gave Union 11 free points on the night solely on net violations and double-hits.
“We’ve got to pass the ball and stay out of the net, all of those basics,” Mury said. “I’m not sure why that happened. We practice that.”
The fifth set ended up being a microcosm of the whole match. Union started with the ball and immediately went ahead on an ace its first serve. On its second, Kelso’s serve receive floundered again, leading to a chaotic set and an attack error. After a block, the Titans had another ace, and Mury was forced to call timeout, suddenly in a 4-0 hole.
Kelso had one last run in it to make it close, but the Titans bounced back to get up by as many as six at 13-7 — following a net violation and an attempted free ball that fell out of bounds — and saw out the win.
Despite all of the issues, Kelso very nearly pulled it out. In the first set, the Hilanders roared back from being down 20-12, then fought off six straight match points to turn a 24-18 hole into a 25-24 lead, and won the set 27-25.
“I like how they perform when it’s tight,” Mury said. “I like how they hang in there and keep fighting. That’s my team.”
That was reminiscent of the Hilanders’ second set at Mountain View on Tuesday, when they overcame a late deficit to win, then kept up the momentum in a blowout of a third set. This time around though, the momentum died almost immediately, as Union jumped out to another lead in the second set and held on to it to even the match at 1-1.
Kelso started to look better in the third set, staying ahead despite the nagging serve-receive problems. The Hilanders’ won 25-22 — that three-point lead was their largest of the night — sealing the set on a broken play that Bella Hadaller ended with a kill despite having to fight through contact with her own teammate to get to the ball.
Hadaller finished with 28 kills to lead the Hilanders. Presley Nippert added nine.
That put Kelso up 2-1 in the match, and the Hilanders — despite once again playing most of the set from behind — nearly won it in four. Down 20-14, Faith Fowler served a 7-0 run to make it 20-20, at which point the teams began to go back and forth in front of an on-edge crowd. Kelso had match point at 24-23 but couldn’t convert, then was able to fight off four set points before Union finally strung two points together to win 30-28.
Rielee Gourde led the defensive effort for Kelso with 13 digs.
Kelso (3-1) will get another 4A challenge next Tuesday, taking on Skyview.