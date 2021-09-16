3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso 'just a bit off,' falls to Union in five

“It took us out of our offense when we would get the ball, so then we’re playing desperate and just throwing the ball up there,” Mury said. “We couldn’t get into our offense.”

The Hilanders also gave Union 11 free points on the night solely on net violations and double-hits.

“We’ve got to pass the ball and stay out of the net, all of those basics,” Mury said. “I’m not sure why that happened. We practice that.”

The fifth set ended up being a microcosm of the whole match. Union started with the ball and immediately went ahead on an ace its first serve. On its second, Kelso’s serve receive floundered again, leading to a chaotic set and an attack error. After a block, the Titans had another ace, and Mury was forced to call timeout, suddenly in a 4-0 hole.

Kelso had one last run in it to make it close, but the Titans bounced back to get up by as many as six at 13-7 — following a net violation and an attempted free ball that fell out of bounds — and saw out the win.

Despite all of the issues, Kelso very nearly pulled it out. In the first set, the Hilanders roared back from being down 20-12, then fought off six straight match points to turn a 24-18 hole into a 25-24 lead, and won the set 27-25.