3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets

CAMAS — The Kelso volleyball team got itself two-thirds of the way to a sweep before deciding to make things interesting at Union, ultimately edging out the 4A Titans in five sets, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 15-11.
“What’s great is that they had some resiliency, they came back, and they fought,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “They ended up finishing really well and feeling good.”
And once again — as has become a theme for the Hilanders this year — the switch flipped with a lineup change.
With the Titans racking up point after point on short tips, Mury made the call to move Rielee Gourde out of the libero spot to the pin, getting her closer to the net. Annalee Johnson went back to libero, while Presley Nippert moved inside to help clog up the middle with Natalie Fraley, and Lucy Hight subbed in at the right pin.
“When we put Rielee back on the outside, she was playing defense, and she picking up those ones we were not (earlier),” Mury said.
The change did just enough at just the right time, and helped Kelso avoid the reverse-sweep in its second five-set match against Union this season.
“I’m proud of the girls to hang in there and be resilient and not just go, ‘Oh, there’s another one,’” Mury said. “They believe in each other, they believe in themselves, and they know that they’re a championship team.”
Bella Hadaller showed that the minor ankle injury that kept her out of the Hilanders’ last match was long gone, leading the team with 29 kills on .262 hitting.
In the middle, Fraley racked up 15 kills of her own with a .462 hitting percentage, and also had four blocks.
“She stepped up big this match,” Mury said. “She really made an impact. That was awesome.”
Nippert had nine kills herself.
Gourde led the Hilanders with 18 digs, while Johnson added 12; both also finished with three aces from the service line.
Before Mury turned to Gourde, the sent out junior Ruby Sereday to add the extra defensive set of hands at the net; the junior racked up 15 digs of her own, along with a solid outing of serve-receive.
“I’m just proud of her for hanging in there and doing whatever we need,” Mury said. “She’s just the swiss-army knife. She’s ready to set, she’s ready to pass, she’s ready to play front row. It’s good to have her.”
Kelso (8-3) will get its second chance at revenge in as many matches on Thursday, hosting 4A Skyview.