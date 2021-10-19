3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets

CAMAS — The Kelso volleyball team got itself two-thirds of the way to a sweep before deciding to make things interesting at Union, ultimately edging out the 4A Titans in five sets, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 15-11.

“What’s great is that they had some resiliency, they came back, and they fought,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “They ended up finishing really well and feeling good.”

And once again — as has become a theme for the Hilanders this year — the switch flipped with a lineup change.

With the Titans racking up point after point on short tips, Mury made the call to move Rielee Gourde out of the libero spot to the pin, getting her closer to the net. Annalee Johnson went back to libero, while Presley Nippert moved inside to help clog up the middle with Natalie Fraley, and Lucy Hight subbed in at the right pin.

“When we put Rielee back on the outside, she was playing defense, and she picking up those ones we were not (earlier),” Mury said.

The change did just enough at just the right time, and helped Kelso avoid the reverse-sweep in its second five-set match against Union this season.