3A/4A Volleyball: Hilanders swept at Camas, postseason up next

CAMAS — The matchup between the 3A and 4A GSHL champions went to Camas on Wednesday, as the Papermakers swept Kelso 25-15, 25-23, 25-13 to wrap up the regular season.

Bella Hadaller led all players with 17 kills, while Presley Nippert and Natalie Fraley both had five.

Lucy Hight sent back three blocks at the net, Ruby Sereday led Kelso with five digs, and Emily Thompson dished out 30 assists.

But the Hilanders fell in a bit of a hole early and couldn’t quite get out of it all night long.

Kelso’s best span came in the middle of the second set, when the Hilanders got a lead up to six points at 18-12, but the Papermakers came back to tie the set at 23-23 and then score twice more in a row to win it.

Camas ends up being the only team Kelso played in the regular season that the Hilanders didn’t beat. Their other two losses came early in the season against 4As Union and Skyview, both of which Kelso took out the second time around.

Kelso (12-4) will open its run at the 3A District IV tournament at noon on Thursday. A win will put the Hilanders through to the district semifinals, and seal their spot at State for the second postseason in a row. If they lose, they’ll play again Thursday with their season on the line.

