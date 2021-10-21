3A/4A Volleyball: Hilanders power through Storm in sweep

KELSO — Michelle Mury had had enough of the slow third sets for her Kelso volleyball team. Thursday night, she got ahead of the problem; despite being up two sets and on the verge of a sweep, she changed things up completely to see out a 25-20, 27-25, 25-17 win over Skyview.
“This was the biggest game of the year for us,” To turn the corner on our third game, to turn the corner on a top-five 4A power in our league — because we face them all the time, and it does matter in our rankings”
Two weeks ago, Kelso got off to a 2-0 lead against Camas before losing the third and going on to drop the match in five. The next day, the Hilanders swept Heritage, but only won the third set by two points.Tuesday, the took the first two sets at Union, lost the next two, and just managed to escape with a five-set win.
“It’s like, ‘What is it? When do you guys drink your coffee?’” Mury said with a laugh. “‘Does it die off right around the third game?’”
So after the Hilanders capped off a close win in the second set Thursday, Mury fixed what to an outsider may not have appeared very broke at all. She switched out Kelso’s base lineup for the one the Hilanders had won the fifth set with at Union — with Rielee Gourde going from libero to the pin and Annalee Johnson taking over for her.
“In the huddle, they were like ‘It’s working, it’s working,’” Mury said. “But I was like, ‘We’re going for the win.’”
The change paid off. With Gourde closer to the net, the tips that had been falling for the Storm in the second were cleaned up, setting the Kelso offense easily in motion. Skyview took a timeout down 9-3 after a Presley Nippert block, then had to burn its second after an attack error made it 20-12.
In the huddle, Mury’s message was simple, and it was loud: Win this game and end this thing.
The Hilanders obliged; after the Storm staved off a couple of set points, Natalie Fraley slammed down one last kill to send the black-clad student section opposite Kelso’s bench into a celebratory frenzy on the court.
“We made some adjustments, and I’m so happy that they believed in it, trusted in the game plan,” Mury said.
A good part of that plan, as per usual, had to do with Bella Hadaller.
The senior started the Hilanders’ night off way back at the beginning of the first set with a savvy push into an empty spot on the court. Then she came right back with a tip at the left pin for another soft-hit kill.
The rest of the night, though, was mostly big swing after big swing for Hadaller. After putting up six kills in the first set, she added six more in the Kelso’s first seven points of the second, then had four of the Hilanders’ first eight points in the third.
All told, Hadaller racked up 21 kills to lead all players, hitting .262. Even when she rotated into the back row, setter Emily Thompson continued to set her up. Coming out of Skyview’s second third-set timeout, Hadaller leapt up from behind the attack line for a thundering kill on a bick — her last kill of the night, to give Kelso its largest lead of the night.
“Bella’s just our rock,” Mury said. “We always depend on her, and we know they’re gonna key on her. We practice expecting her to get blocked, being able to pick it up again and play.”
Hadaller also had a pair of aces, and led the Hilanders in digs with 18. Gourde came in behind her at 15 digs, Thompson had nine, and Johnson and Ruby Sereday both had eight, many of the variety that involved staring down Gonzaga-bound Tyra Schaub and getting behind a rocket of a spike.
“I’m just so proud of them for digging balls,” Mury said.
At the net, Nippert and Fraley both added six kills. Thompson finished with 35 assists on her stat line.
The sweep keeps the Hilanders rolling into a busy penultimate week of the regular season. Kelso will open next week early with a Monday meetup against Mountain View, making up for the match that had to be canceled between the two sides last week. Then, the Hilanders will wrap up 3A play at Prairie on Tuesday, get a day off, and host 4A Battle Ground on Thursday. After all that, a Nov. 3 date with Camas looms to finish off the regular season slate.