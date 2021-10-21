3A/4A Volleyball: Hilanders power through Storm in sweep

KELSO — Michelle Mury had had enough of the slow third sets for her Kelso volleyball team. Thursday night, she got ahead of the problem; despite being up two sets and on the verge of a sweep, she changed things up completely to see out a 25-20, 27-25, 25-17 win over Skyview.

“This was the biggest game of the year for us,” To turn the corner on our third game, to turn the corner on a top-five 4A power in our league — because we face them all the time, and it does matter in our rankings”

Two weeks ago, Kelso got off to a 2-0 lead against Camas before losing the third and going on to drop the match in five. The next day, the Hilanders swept Heritage, but only won the third set by two points.Tuesday, the took the first two sets at Union, lost the next two, and just managed to escape with a five-set win.

“It’s like, ‘What is it? When do you guys drink your coffee?’” Mury said with a laugh. “‘Does it die off right around the third game?’”

So after the Hilanders capped off a close win in the second set Thursday, Mury fixed what to an outsider may not have appeared very broke at all. She switched out Kelso’s base lineup for the one the Hilanders had won the fifth set with at Union — with Rielee Gourde going from libero to the pin and Annalee Johnson taking over for her.