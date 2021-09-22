3A/4A Volleyball: Hilanders lose in four at Skyview

VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team couldn’t come away with a road win at Skyview, losing in four sets 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

“We fought a hard battle but we ran out of gas,” coach Michelle Mury said.

Bella Hadaller led the way with 20 kills, while Presley Nippert had six, Rielee Gourde added five, and Olivia Chilton racked up three.

At the net, Natalie Fralie had five stuff blocks and Nippert sent back two. Annalee Johnson slotted back into the back row and led the Hilanders with 28 digs, while Gourde and Hadaller both had 24.

Kelso (3-2) will return home Thursday to welcome Prairie.

