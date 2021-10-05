3A/4A Volleyball: Camas fights back to beat Kelso in five-set thriller

“I was trying to ice the server and just have them reset,” Mury said. “I’m not exactly sure what happened over here but I know that we were right on that and that’s what’s frustrating.”

The Papermakers didn’t surrender the lead to even the match at 2-2 and force a deciding fifth set.

After a brief run to start the fifth for Camas, Kelso evened things up and played neck-and-neck the majority of the set. Kelso had three separate opportunities at match point, but they couldn’t find a gap in the Camas defense and the Papermakers finished with three straight points to cap the comeback and break the upset-minded Hilanders’ hearts.

Despite the tough loss, the Hilanders held their head high as they gathered at center court to discuss their valiant effort. The scoreboard said Kelso lost, but they are working toward something bigger.

“I feel like we’re just in the process of building for when we get to State, so everything we do is just trying to strengthen our weakness and get some of the parts of our game stronger so that we can make an impact,” Mury said.

Kelso made the Papermakers earn each point, as they rarely made mistakes and gave away free points.