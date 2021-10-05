3A/4A Volleyball: Camas fights back to beat Kelso in five-set thriller

KELSO — Entering Tuesday night’s matchup with Kelso, the Camas Papermakers hadn’t dropped a set outside of tournament play this season on their way to a perfect 5-0 record. But the Hilanders didn’t settle with taking a set, they wanted the win against one of the top ranked 4A teams in the state.
Kelso started with energy and intensity, celebrating each point in the opening sets with excitement on their way to handing the Papermakers back-to-back losses in the first two sets. But Camas came roaring back to take down the Hilanders in five, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 17-19.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “They play like they deserve to be here. When we go against a team like this that has everyone playing high-level club and we have three kids playing high-level club, I mean, I’m so proud of them.”
Bella Hadaller set the tone in Kelso’s opening set win with five kills while registering a block and an ace. It would only be the beginning of a stellar night for Hadaller. Even as the Papermakers climbed back, Hadaller kept the Hilanders right there with them, pouring in kills from the net as well as the back row on her way to a staggering 35 kills on the match.
“The team just rallies around Bella, when Bella’s on it’s magic,” Mury said. “It just lets us play with confidence.”
Emily Thompson was the one that continually found Hadaller from the setter spot and moved the ball around the floor to Kelso’s other hitters. Feeding off Hadaller’s effectiveness, Thompson totaled 58 assists in the marathon match that lasted upwards of two-and-a-half hours.
Kelso held off a charge from the Papermakers to close out the second set and take a 2-0 lead. Mury credited her team’s defensive work at the net for much of Kelso’s early success. But as the match wore on, the Papermakers found ways around Kelso’s length between the pins.
“We’ve got to fine-tune our block,” Mury said. “At the beginning we beat them 25-16 because our block was working and then they started going between our block and our block timing was off, it’s just a big turning point in the game.”
Camas entered without having lost a set, and Kelso had them on the verge of getting swept in the third set. Just two points shy of sending the Papermakers packing early up 23-22, Camas fended off the Hilanders to force a fourth.
Kelso didn’t falter, they played their game and took a 12-7 lead early in the fourth, but an officials timeout stopped play for an extended period of time, and when play resumed without any scoring or rotation changes, the Papermakers took advantage of it. Camas rattled off eight straight points to take the momentum and force a Kelso timeout.
“I was trying to ice the server and just have them reset,” Mury said. “I’m not exactly sure what happened over here but I know that we were right on that and that’s what’s frustrating.”
The Papermakers didn’t surrender the lead to even the match at 2-2 and force a deciding fifth set.
After a brief run to start the fifth for Camas, Kelso evened things up and played neck-and-neck the majority of the set. Kelso had three separate opportunities at match point, but they couldn’t find a gap in the Camas defense and the Papermakers finished with three straight points to cap the comeback and break the upset-minded Hilanders’ hearts.
Despite the tough loss, the Hilanders held their head high as they gathered at center court to discuss their valiant effort. The scoreboard said Kelso lost, but they are working toward something bigger.
“I feel like we’re just in the process of building for when we get to State, so everything we do is just trying to strengthen our weakness and get some of the parts of our game stronger so that we can make an impact,” Mury said.
Kelso made the Papermakers earn each point, as they rarely made mistakes and gave away free points.
“We didn’t have a lot of unforced errors and I’d much rather have that, they’re earning their points, we want to make them earn their points,” Mury said.
Annalee Johnson continued to provide efficiency at the service line. Johnson finished with five aces and 13 service points on the game while adding 15 digs from the back line.
Rielee Gourde also did her part on defense with 18 digs and Ruby Sereday added 14 with 11 points while serving.
Presley Nippert was Kelso’s second leading scorer with 10 kills and the Hilanders finished the night with a .308 hitting percentage as a team.
An emotional game can weigh on a team, especially as Kelso (5-3) had a quick turnaround against Heritage on Wednesday. But Mury is confident that the heartbreaker will only strengthen her team and their confidence.
“We already wiped it because we’re just so proud of what they did tonight, what they accomplished,” she said. “With all of the modifications we had to do with this team from last year, I think we played them better today than we did last time so that makes me really excited. Excited to see what we’re going to be like at the end of the season.”