3A/4A High School Volleyball: Nippert nails at the net as Kelso sweeps Union, again

KELSO — Presley Nippert delivered another dominant game along the net slamming a game-high 14 kills to lift Kelso to a straight-set victory against Union for the second time this season.

The Hilanders won the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League volleyball contest Wednesday by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 26-24 remained in second place in the league standings with their 10th consecutive win.

Kelso closed out the match with a 4-0 rally while staring down set point in the third frame. A critical kill from Nippert closed the deficit to one point at 24-23, and put the Hilanders back on serve.

Natalie Bair followed up with an ace and then a well-placed hit in the corner of Union’s court gave Kelso a 25-24 lead. An attack error by the Titans after a five-shot rally closed out the match the the Hilanders.

Kelso junior Olivia Chilton, who had four kills, said the team put aside their earlier errors and locked in knowing they were facing set point.

“No mistakes or we’re going to another set,” Chilton said of her mindset when the Hilanders trailed 24-22. “The pressure is on. You’re really focused on that ball, where it’s going to go, what your next move is.”

The third set played out much closer than either of the first two as the Union block became a factor. The Titans won nearly a dozen points in the third set by stuffing the Hilanders’ shots at the net. Union players did an excellent job of timing their jumps and getting their hands right where the ball would be struck in order to form a tight wall to hit through, or over.

“(Union does) have a good block,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said. “I was impressed (with my team) because (Union) switched up their defense depending on who we had hitting, so for our girls to recognize that and be more intentional of where they’re going to put it was great.”

Union stayed in front for the majority of the third set by limiting its unforced errors, being sound in the serve-receive phase and its tremendous block finally stifling the Kelso attack.

The Titans held late leads of 19-17 and 24-22, but Kelso managed to fight back. Senior Rielee Gourde played well all night – evidenced by 10 kills and 14 digs – and delivered a key shot late to help Kelso take the 25-24 lead. Royal Grafton added nine kills for the Hilanders.

Union played without key 6-foot senior hitter Drew Eggleston (illness). After practicing to defend against Eggleston and the Union offensive tempo with their top hitter on the floor early in the week, Kelso had to adjust its defense to Union’s new attack mid-game. It took the Hilanders a full set to get acclimated.

The Hilanders excelled at spreading out the attack during the first two sets. Five Hilanders finished the game with at least four kills. The passing of setters Natalie Bair (22 assists) and Emily Thompson (20 assists) enabled Kelso to achieve a 2.24 pass rating which keyed a strong offensive attack.

Kelso (15-2, 4-1 league) returns to the court at Camas on Tuesday.