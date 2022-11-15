3A/2A High School Volleyball: Kelso and Mark Morris gear up for state tournaments

Just a few days after Kalama, Naselle and Castle Rock went into the Yakima Valley SunDome, pulled out some hardware and returned home via highway-12 like thieves in the night, Kelso and Mark Morris will have their opportunities to bring home a trophy with the 3A and 2A volleyball state tournaments set to begin Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Both schools will have their work cut out for it given the stiff competition at their respective levels. Mark Morris has seen virtually the best the state has to offer up close and personal three separate times this season in undefeated league rival Columbia River which earned a two seed in the 2A tournament. The Monarchs have also played the District champs from Ridgefield twice.

Kelso (17-4 overall), though, received the tougher road to a trophy than did their cross-river rival. After beating Lakes and Spanaway Lake over seven sets on Saturday, the Hilanders were given a 15 seed in the 20-team 3A state tournament despite second place finish in the 3A GSHL and a 3-1 bi-district tournament showing which included pushing No.1 seed Peninsula to extra points in two of the three sets.

The Hilanders path at State requires them to play a Thursday morning play-in game against 18-seed Monroe just to get into the 16-team field.

“Being seeded 15th is kind of a blow,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury admitted. “It’s a little frustrating and confusing because we felt that we proved ourselves in the bi-district tournament… We’re not going to play the victims, we’re going to go out and prove ourselves.”

Mury noted that she likes her team's chances against Monroe if they can get the Bearcats to play the faster tempo her Hilanders prefer.

If Kelso wins, its prize is a showdown with a well rested No. 2 seed from Mead on a short turnaround. If it loses, the team will turn right back onto highway-12 facing the 168-mile journey home with nothing to keep it company save for a little John Denver and the country road back home.

Aside from Mead, the Hilander’s side of the bracket features 3-seed Peninsula, the team it just lost to at the bi-district tournament last weekend, and 6-seed Snohomish.

“(We are) definitely peaking right now,” Mury noted. “It’s exciting because we played Peninsula which took second (at State last year), didn’t lose anyone and they added three new hitters… We battled them, losing the third set 26-28, even though it was a loss, that was my favorite game the whole weekend.”

The Hilanders are led by a senior group that has been to the season's final tournament each year they have donned the blue and gold Hilanders’ uniform. In 2019, Mury’s team took third, 2020 she believes her team would’ve topped that finish had the tournament actually been held, and last year the team finished seventh in Yakima.

Seniors Rielee Gourde, Presley Nippert, Annalee Johnson, Emily Thompson, Ruby Sereday and junior Olivia Chilton form the Hilanders’ nucleus. Gourde and Nippert made the 3A Greater St. Helens League first team while Johnson was selected to the second team as a defensive specialist/libero.

“The ability to fight back and persevere, that is what is special about this team,” Mury added. "Our goal is to finish better than we did last year."

Mark Morris’ road to hardware is slightly more favorable on the 2A side. The Monarchs received a 12 seed in the 16-team field which has them paired up against 5-seed Ellensburg to begin their tournament on Friday morning at 10:45 a.m. at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“Every team at this tournament is good. You're not going to play easy games,” noted Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt. “I’m happy we didn’t get the 16 seed again. It didn’t really matter who your opponent was, they’re all good teams. Ellensburg looks like a good team so we have to play our game.”

Ellensburg (15-3) won the Central Washington Athletic Conference with a 12-0 league record over the likes of 10-2 Selah, and 7-5 Ephrata which earned a State berth through the district tournament and is seeded 15th. Ellensburg’s non-league schedule included West Valley, Chelan and the tournament's 3-seed from Burlington-Edison. Ellensubrg lost all three matches, taking just two of the 11 sets.

The Bulldogs are a team made up of seven seniors and two juniors over their 14-girl roster. The early scouting report shows a team with height at all three net positions and Hewitt is expecting a big block that her team will have to avoid.

“They’re a basketball team,” Hewitt noted. “They have height at every position. We will have to be really consistent with our offense to get around their big block.”

If the Monarchs can get through Ellensburg, they would face the winner of the 13-seed Sedro-Woolley and 4-seed Ridgefield tilt in the quarterfinals. Ridgefield, a 2A GSHL rival, won six of seven sets played against the Monarchs this season. However, their most recent match played on October 27 featured a 32-30 third set which could’ve gone either way before the Spudders won in four sets.

A loss to Ellensburg would mean a trip to the loser’s bracket where it would then meet the loser of the Sedro-Woolley versus Ridgefield match. That contest would be loser-out affair with the winner earning a chance to play for seventh place.

Mark Morris (14-5) is led by 2A GSHL defensive player of the year Madi Noel, junior hitter and first-team selection Ali Millspaugh as well as senior setter Kendall Blondin, a second team 2A GSHL selection. The Monarchs also rely on senior hitters Isabella Merzoian, Reagan Wilkinson and Emma Fisher.

In the three 2A District IV tournament games, Millspaugh led the Monarchs with 32 kills and 14 blocks. Blondin distributed 69 assists, delivered 15 kills with a hitting rate that hovered at .400 percent. Merzoian was second on the team with 21 kills.

“I’m really excited for what we’re going to do at State,” said Noel.

With five combined matches against Columbia River (20-0) and 4-seed Ridgefield, and an early season trip to Yakima for a tournament, Mark Morris believes it has been well prepared for the competition it will see at the state tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lynden Lions (17-2) of the Northwest League earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2A tournament. It’s a squad that features just four seniors and carries losses to Meridian and 4A Curtis.

“I firmly believe Columbia River and Ridgefield are the two best teams in the state and the fact that we took both of them to four, gives us a level of confidence going in that we know we belong, " Hewitt said. "If we can control our side of the net… we should be able to (advance).”