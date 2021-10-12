2B Volleyball: Toutle Lake sweeps Toledo

TOLEDO — A strong and efficient night at the service line propelled Toutle Lake to a sweep over Toledo on Tuesday night. The Ducks took down their Central 2B foe in convincing fashion 25-12, 25-13, 25-8.
“I can’t complain,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “Our talking was a little bit down, but we’re serving tough still.”
The serving made a big difference throughout the night as the Duck consistently kept the Riverhawks off balance with their serves, making it hard for Toledo to gain any sort of rhythm to string together points.
“For most teams in our league, it makes it tough for them to get their offense going if we have tough serves,” Merzoian said.
The strong serving night reached its peak in the start of the third set with Jordyn Grabenhorst at the line. Grabenhorst helped the Ducks to 10 straight points to start the set as they crusied to a blowout win in the final set. Grabenhorst finished 100% on serves on the night and tallied eight aces. She also added six kills and seven assists for the Ducks.
Grace Hadaller added four kills and Natalie Bair led the passing effort with eight assists.
“Layni Brandhorst stepped up big time for us at the net,” Merzoian added. “She had more blocks tonight than we usually get and just her hitting was much better tonight.”
When the Riverhawks were able to return serves, they struggled to find gaps in Toutle Lake’s defense as the Ducks coverage allowed very few opportunities for the Riverhawks.
“Our girls struggled to offensively put the ball on the court where they weren’t going to pass it,” Toledo coach Brianna Klingberg said. “They have a lot of good passers, nothing hits the floor with that team so it was really hard for our girls to catch them off guard offensively.”
Klingberg also mentioned their struggles to return serves all match and said it will likely be a focus in practice moving forward.
“Work and practice and passing more serves in practice,” she said of how they can improve. “We can try to shift the serve-receive rotation around, but we really just need to hone in on our passing skills and really make sure we can pass those hard serves.”
Stefani Arceo-Hansen led the Riverhawks with six kills on the match to go along with four digs. Brynn Williams led Toledo with seven assists and Lyndzie Filla added four digs of her own.
“Stefa really was a strong passer and hitter for us today along with Brynn Williams and Lyndzie Filla did really good defensively for us today,” Klingberg said.
Looking ahead, Toutle Lake (8-3) will have a tough match against Adna at home on Thursday.
“We’re just looking at pushing ourselves further each game, trying to pick up little things,” Merzoian said of the mindset entering the match. “I felt like our serves were great tonight, our serve-receive was not as strong but it wasn’t too bad tonight.”
The Ducks have had their success this season with a short bench. Normally they have three subs, but they were relegated to just two players on the bench on Tuesday. Though Merzoian said it would be nice to have a few more players to work with, he feels the group he has is ready for whatever task they face.
“This group, we condition fairly tough,” he said. “That’s one of our big things is to condition so that if you have to go five games with them you’re going to be the one in better shape.”
Toledo (3-6) will look ahead to Stevenson on Thursday. Klingberg said the focus will be on playing sharp and eliminating errors.
“We know that we need to stop making silly mistakes that we know we should not be making,” she said.