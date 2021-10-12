2B Volleyball: Toutle Lake sweeps Toledo

When the Riverhawks were able to return serves, they struggled to find gaps in Toutle Lake’s defense as the Ducks coverage allowed very few opportunities for the Riverhawks.

“Our girls struggled to offensively put the ball on the court where they weren’t going to pass it,” Toledo coach Brianna Klingberg said. “They have a lot of good passers, nothing hits the floor with that team so it was really hard for our girls to catch them off guard offensively.”

Klingberg also mentioned their struggles to return serves all match and said it will likely be a focus in practice moving forward.

“Work and practice and passing more serves in practice,” she said of how they can improve. “We can try to shift the serve-receive rotation around, but we really just need to hone in on our passing skills and really make sure we can pass those hard serves.”

Stefani Arceo-Hansen led the Riverhawks with six kills on the match to go along with four digs. Brynn Williams led Toledo with seven assists and Lyndzie Filla added four digs of her own.

“Stefa really was a strong passer and hitter for us today along with Brynn Williams and Lyndzie Filla did really good defensively for us today,” Klingberg said.