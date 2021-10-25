2B Volleyball: Toutle Lake plays strong in sweep over Wahkiakum

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake made easy work of Wahkiakum as the Ducks put together a strong showing to sweep the Mules 25-21, 25-11, 25-22 in Central 2B action on Monday night.

The Ducks were led by the strong play of two senior leaders, Jordyn Grabenhorst and Makinnley Byman.

Grabenhorst did it all for the Ducks with 11 digs on defense to pair with eight kills and nine assists on offense — both team highs— in an all-around showing.

Byman added 10 digs on defense and was strong from the service line for the Ducks. Natalie Bair led the Ducks with 12 assists and seven kills while Layni Brandhorst added six kills on offense.

Wahkiakum struggled with unforced errors throughout the night and had a tough time finding spots to drop the ball against the Toutle Lake defense.

Courtney Carlson led all players with 14 assists and tacked on six kills and six digs to lead the way for the Mules.

Reigha Niemeyer finished with a match-high 22 digs for the Mules, putting together a strong serve-receive showing. Emmie Niemela, Megan Leitz and Miya Kerstetter all added four kills for Wahkiakum.

Toutle Lake (10-6) will be on the road to play Stevenson on Wednesday.