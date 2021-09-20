2B Volleyball: Toledo outlast Morton-White Pass in five

TOLEDO — The Toledo Riverhawks fought back after dropping the first set to hold off a scrappy Morton-White Pass team in a tightly-contested, five-set win. The Riverhawks shook off inconsistency at the service line to send the Timberwolves home with scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26 and 15-8.
MWP capitalized on errors in the opening set to take the early lead, but the Riverhawks fixed their problems and swung the momentum back their way with the second set.
“I think we just had a couple mistakes that we couldn’t overcome and it took them working to overcome the mistakes that we made and really pushing to finish the game,” Toledo coach Brianna Klingberg said.
The Timberwolves scored the first five points of the second set, but the Riverhawks battled back and broke off a 14-3 run to help give them a boost as they evened the match.
After finding their groove, Toledo stayed in it for the start of the third set as they utilized multiple aces at the service line to build a 15-4 lead. The Timberwolves could’ve accepted their fate and handed the lead to the Riverhawks, but they climbed back to within four thanks to a 9-1 run before Toledo closed out the set.
The strong finish translated to an early advantage for MWP in the fourth as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but this time it was the Riverhawks who rattled off six points in a row to take the lead. Then after some back and forth, another five straight scores had the Riverhawks starting a win straight in the eyes, but the Timberwolves wouldn’t go away. They climbed back from down seven points to tie the game at 24 before stealing the win from the Riverhawks and forcing a decisive fifth set.
During MWP’s late run, Klingberg called multiple timeouts to try to halt the momentum and give her team the confidence to close out the match right then and there.
“I told them that they were fighting really hard for this game so we just have to fight harder,” Klingberg said. “If we want to pull out the win in this game we have to be better than them and try harder than them.”
Although the Riverhawks couldn’t finish it off there, they managed to get the job done in the fifth. Toledo started out strong and built an 8-2 lead to gain control and they never relented. Toledo had MWP on their heels for much of the final two sets, but the Timberwolves continued to find ways to return tough attacks and made Toledo earn every one of its points.
The service line was hot and cold for the Riverhawks for the majority of the night. Though they totaled 21 aces as a squad, on seven occasions they immediately followed an ace with a service error, pausing any momentum built by the ace in the first place.
“Practice, lots of practice,” Klingberg said of how they can develop more consistency at the line. “We know that serves haven’t always been our strong suit, but that’s one thing that we’re working on really hard because we cannot miss our serves.”
Despite the ups and downs, Klingberg was proud of the way they fought back for the win after dropping the opening set.
“They just keep pushing, they don’t let up,” she said. “It doesn’t matter the play, doesn’t matter the opponent, they don’t let up. They keep pushing until they get the win.”
Brynn Williams did it all for the Riverhawks to help them get the win. She finished with 26 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and five aces to stuff the stat sheet for the Riverhawks.
“She’s there for whatever we need her there for,” Klingberg said. “We need a serve, we need an assist, we need a kill, we need a dig — we know that we can rely on her as a strong player for our team.”
Stefa Arceo-Hansen also had a strong night for Toledo with nine digs and eight kills and Lyndzie Filla finished with a team-high 14 digs from the libero spot in the back row. Aleena Bloomstrom was the kill leader for the Riverhawks with 10 kills and Jordynne Hensley had a strong night serving with seven aces.
Although their opponent is a Central 2B member, this game does not count against the Riverhawks’ league record, something the Riverhawks hope to take advantage of once league play does begin.
“It builds confidence,” Klingberg said. “I think even the one game that we have lost was helpful to us because we were able to see their strong points, their weak points. We were really able to develop our offense and defense against what they did. Same against MWP tonight, we were able to see what it was that they lacked and what they were able to do well so we could figure out how to beat them again the next time we play them.”
Looking ahead, Toledo (2-1) was back on the court and on the road against Napavine on Tuesday night. But once the Riverhawks get back to practice, Klingberg has a few things she’d like to shore up.
“There are some defensive things that we do need to fix that we will be working on later this week in practice, but I think serving and a couple defensive plays that we need to work on,” she said.