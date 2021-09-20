2B Volleyball: Toledo outlast Morton-White Pass in five

“They just keep pushing, they don’t let up,” she said. “It doesn’t matter the play, doesn’t matter the opponent, they don’t let up. They keep pushing until they get the win.”

Brynn Williams did it all for the Riverhawks to help them get the win. She finished with 26 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and five aces to stuff the stat sheet for the Riverhawks.

“She’s there for whatever we need her there for,” Klingberg said. “We need a serve, we need an assist, we need a kill, we need a dig — we know that we can rely on her as a strong player for our team.”

Stefa Arceo-Hansen also had a strong night for Toledo with nine digs and eight kills and Lyndzie Filla finished with a team-high 14 digs from the libero spot in the back row. Aleena Bloomstrom was the kill leader for the Riverhawks with 10 kills and Jordynne Hensley had a strong night serving with seven aces.

Although their opponent is a Central 2B member, this game does not count against the Riverhawks’ league record, something the Riverhawks hope to take advantage of once league play does begin.