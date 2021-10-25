2B Volleyball: Strong start boosts Winlock over Toledo

Gullard feels the Cardinals rested on their lead a little too much and lost focus after taking control of the match.

“It seemed like our serves broke down and our communication broke down for a little bit,” Gullard said. “They know what they need to do, but sometimes they just get off track a little bit. Especially when you come in and you win two pretty quickly, it’s easy to get out of the right mindset for a minute.”

The Riverhawks held strong in the fourth, but the Cardinals worked from behind to close out the set and the match, avoiding a deciding fifth set.

Madison Vigre led the offense for the Cardinals with eight kills while Kindyl Kelly and Addison Hall each tacked on four. Hall was also strong at the service line with four aces on the match.

“She was just playing smart, knowing when to tip and spotting the holes on the other side of the court,” Gullard said of Hall, an important piece to the Cardinals’ offense.

Maia Cheney was strong on the defensive end with nine digs from the libero spot to lead the Cardinals. Gullard said Cheney “really held our team together” with her strong passing.

The Cardinals’ two setters also put their hitters in position to score throughout the night.