2B Volleyball: Strong start boosts Winlock over Toledo

TOLEDO — Winlock looked in control at the start of its match against Toledo on Monday, but after a brief loss of focus, the Cardinals pieced things together for a four-set win over the Riverhawks, 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22 in a 2B Central matchup.
The Cardinals were in control across the first two sets, running their offense and keeping the Riverhawks out of sorts. The Cardinals reached their stride with an 11-2 run down the stretch of the second set to close it out and take the 2-0 advantage.
“The girls were just talking on those first two,” said Winlock assistant coach Cassandra Gullard, who filled in for head coach Chastity Pennington. “We came in tonight, we had a goal in mind and that is we’re looking forward to districts and we’re trying to make sure we’re playing State-minded right now and we’re trying to work out the bugs before we get there.”
The Cardinals looked ready for the challenges they’d face at Districts in the opening sets, but things slowed down and the Riverhawks were able to take control and piece together an attack on their end to climb back and take the third set.
“We were smarter with our hits and our offense and placing the ball where they’re not at on the court,” Toledo coach Brianna Klingberg said. “That way they’re not easily able to pass our balls, they kind of have to work with a broken play.”
Gullard feels the Cardinals rested on their lead a little too much and lost focus after taking control of the match.
“It seemed like our serves broke down and our communication broke down for a little bit,” Gullard said. “They know what they need to do, but sometimes they just get off track a little bit. Especially when you come in and you win two pretty quickly, it’s easy to get out of the right mindset for a minute.”
The Riverhawks held strong in the fourth, but the Cardinals worked from behind to close out the set and the match, avoiding a deciding fifth set.
Madison Vigre led the offense for the Cardinals with eight kills while Kindyl Kelly and Addison Hall each tacked on four. Hall was also strong at the service line with four aces on the match.
“She was just playing smart, knowing when to tip and spotting the holes on the other side of the court,” Gullard said of Hall, an important piece to the Cardinals’ offense.
Maia Cheney was strong on the defensive end with nine digs from the libero spot to lead the Cardinals. Gullard said Cheney “really held our team together” with her strong passing.
The Cardinals’ two setters also put their hitters in position to score throughout the night.
“I have to give it to our setters Josmely Cruz and Raegen Lester, they really kept things together,” Gullard said.
For Toledo, it was Stefani Arceo-Hansen that gave them a spark offensively with six kills and four aces from the service line.
“She did really well, she always seems to do really well for me,” Klingberg said of Arceo-Hansen. “She’s a strong offensive and defensive player, she’s really critical to our team.”
Brynn Williams and Eden Jones both added four kills for the Riverhawks. Williams also led the team with nine assists and two aces while Lyndze Filla led the defense with nine digs.
Looking ahead, Winlock (5-6) will have some time off before they open up district play on Saturday, their opponent will be decided once seeding finalizes.
“We know what we’re doing right and we know what we need to work on, so we’ve got a full week of practice before we go into Districts to work on those serves and work on our communication on the court,” Gullard said.
Toledo (5-9) will finish out the regular season on the road against Wahkiakum on Wednesday.