2B Volleyball: Short-handed Kalama sweeps Winlock

KALAMA — Despite having just a handful of players available on Thursday night, Kalama swept Winlock in dominant fashion, 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.

The Chinooks were shorthanded as their entire JV squad and multiple varsity players were out with illness.

“We only had seven girls suited up tonight but they did a great job of keeping the momentum on our side,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Paige Chinchen led the Kalama attack with 10 kills on the match, followed by Kendal Collins with nine. Alena Ross was stellar at the service line for the Chinooks, accounting for 21 points with nine aces.

“The seven that I did have really stepped up and served so well,” O’Neil said. “We definitely controlled the game at the service line.

The Chinooks never relented and controlled the match from the first set, rarely allowing the Cardinals to piece together any form of offense.

“We stayed upbeat and kept the momentum on our side during the whole match,” O’Neil said. “Sometimes it’s hard to stay focused, but they did a great job of doing their jobs despite the score.”