2B Volleyball: Short-handed Kalama sweeps Winlock

KALAMA — Despite having just a handful of players available on Thursday night, Kalama swept Winlock in dominant fashion, 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.
The Chinooks were shorthanded as their entire JV squad and multiple varsity players were out with illness.
“We only had seven girls suited up tonight but they did a great job of keeping the momentum on our side,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.
Paige Chinchen led the Kalama attack with 10 kills on the match, followed by Kendal Collins with nine. Alena Ross was stellar at the service line for the Chinooks, accounting for 21 points with nine aces.
“The seven that I did have really stepped up and served so well,” O’Neil said. “We definitely controlled the game at the service line.
The Chinooks never relented and controlled the match from the first set, rarely allowing the Cardinals to piece together any form of offense.
“We stayed upbeat and kept the momentum on our side during the whole match,” O’Neil said. “Sometimes it’s hard to stay focused, but they did a great job of doing their jobs despite the score.”
Even with such a lopsided victory, there are still some things for the Chinooks to patch up as they get their full lineup back on the court.
“We had a few more serve-receive errors than I would like so that definitely will be a focus going into practice before our next match,” O’Neil said.
Kalama (7-2) will be on the road for another Central 2B League matchup at Toledo on Tuesday.
Toutle Lake downs Napavine in three
TOUTLE — Toutle Lake took care of business in a Central 2B match with Napavine on Thursday as the Ducks took down the Tigers in just three sets, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-14.
Jordyn Grabenhorst put the Toutle Lake hitters in position to make plays with a team-high 20 assists on the night. Natalie Bair added eight assists of her own to go along with eight kills for the Ducks.
Grace Hadaller led the Ducks with 10 kills and also picked up three aces from the service line. Hadaller, Bair and Ileigh Lynn were also perfect from the line with a 100% service mark. Lynn finished with eight kills and Layni Brandhorst added five for the Ducks.
Toutle Lake (6-3) remains a perfect 3-0 in league play and will put that record on the line at Winlock on Thursday.
Wahkiakum sweeps Morton-White Pass
RANDALL — Wahkiakum took down Morton-White Pass in short order on Thursday, sweeping the Timberwolves 25-15, 25-13 and 25-12.
“We played pretty consistently tonight and the girls' hard work is starting to show,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Our bench is a huge part of our success so shout out to their fire and selfless efforts to help the team.”
Kamryn Watkins and Lily Hale led the Mules on offense as they tied the team-high with four kills each. Baily McKinley added three kills and Miya Kerstetter added two.
Reigha Niemeyer led the way on defense with 12 digs and also finished 100% on serves. Niemeyer’s strong showing at the service line marked a trend for the Mules as Watkins, Megan Leitz and Amirah Abdul-Kariem were also perfect from the line.
Wahkiakum (2-6) will be back on the road for another C2BL match against Winlock on Tuesday.