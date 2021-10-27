2B Volleyball roundup: Kalama finishes regular season perfect in league

KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team ended a dominant league season on a dominant note, sweeping Onalaska 25-9, 25-8, 25-21.
The Chinooks went their second straight season without dropping a set in league play, sweeping all 10 of their Central 2B matches. Kalama only lost one set to a 2B side — the third in a four-set win over Toutle Lake that was technically a non-league matchup — and since then has rattled off 31 straight, narrowing in on its streak of 39 straight from the winter season.
“We definitely are bringing the heat right now,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “The past three matches have been at a high level, and I’m excited going into the postseason with this momentum.”
Wednesday night, the Chinooks broke out fast and rolled through two sets in just about half an hour, before the Loggers came back to make the third a bit more interesting.
Paige Chinchen led the way with 18 kills on .535 hitting and had three aces. Behind her, Kendal Collins added nine kills, Irene Martinez had eight, and Alena Ross had five.
“That’s the thing: we don’t have just one weapon, we have the ability to move the ball around and a setter who can do that,” Jeni O’Neil said.
Rhegan O’Neil did just that, passing out 35 assists on the night.
“We did a lot of work in the gym, and it’s showing now,” Jeni O’Neil said. “Our offense is really coming together, but that’s only because our serve-receive is on point right now.”
Collins led the Kalama defense with nine digs; both Rhegan O’Neil and Bailey Drabek had eight.
Kalama (15-2) will start the defense of its District title at home Saturday, facing one of Toledo, Morton-White Pass, or Rainier — which one exactly is to be decided Friday.
“I’m excited to see what the next two weeks bring,” O’Neil said.
Mules sweep Riverhawks
CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum volleyball team ended its regular season on a winning note, sweeping Toledo 25-12, 25-7, 25-10 at home.
Megan Leitz led the Mule offense with five kills, and Courtney Carlson had four. Miya Kerstetter filled out just about every stat box with three kills, five aces, and five digs. Reigha Niemeyer led a balanced defense with six digs, and also served up four aces.
Brynn Williams paced the Toledo defense with eight digs, and added three assists and a kill. Lindsey Filla added six digs, Stefa Arceo-Hansen had five, and Aleena Bloomstrom finished with four.
The win sealed up the No. 5 spot in the Central 2B League for Wahkiakum (6-4); the Mules will take on Northwest Christian at Kalama on Saturday to open the postseason.
Toledo (4-10) finds itself in a three-way tie for ninth place in the C2BL with Morton-White Pass and Rainier (Wash.). The Mountaineers won a coin toss Wednesday, meaning that the Riverhawks and T-Wolves will play each other Friday, with the winner taking on Rainier for the final playoff spot. Whoever emerges from that trio will face Kalama on Saturday.
Ducks cap season with road sweep
STEVENSON — Toutle Lake rolled into Stevenson on Wednesday and rolled out with a three-set sweep of the Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18.
Jordyn Grabenhorst and Grace Hadaller both had seven kills; Grabenhorst added seven assists and nine digs, and Hadaller led the Ducks with six blocks. Natalie Bair had 13 assists to go along with six kills, and finished 100% from the service line. Layi Brandhorst had five kills and three blocks, and MaKinnley Byman led the back row with 17 digs.
Toutle Lake (11-6) finishes the regular season in third place in the Central 2B — behind Adna, which goes into the postseason having not played in two weeks due to a COVID-19 shutdown. The Ducks will go to Forks on Saturday for the first two rounds of the District Tournament; they'll face North Beach in the first round.