2B Volleyball roundup: Kalama finishes regular season perfect in league

KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team ended a dominant league season on a dominant note, sweeping Onalaska 25-9, 25-8, 25-21.

The Chinooks went their second straight season without dropping a set in league play, sweeping all 10 of their Central 2B matches. Kalama only lost one set to a 2B side — the third in a four-set win over Toutle Lake that was technically a non-league matchup — and since then has rattled off 31 straight, narrowing in on its streak of 39 straight from the winter season.

“We definitely are bringing the heat right now,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “The past three matches have been at a high level, and I’m excited going into the postseason with this momentum.”

Wednesday night, the Chinooks broke out fast and rolled through two sets in just about half an hour, before the Loggers came back to make the third a bit more interesting.

Paige Chinchen led the way with 18 kills on .535 hitting and had three aces. Behind her, Kendal Collins added nine kills, Irene Martinez had eight, and Alena Ross had five.

“That’s the thing: we don’t have just one weapon, we have the ability to move the ball around and a setter who can do that,” Jeni O’Neil said.