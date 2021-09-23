2B Volleyball roundup: Chinooks pick up pace in sweep

STEVENSON — The Kalama volleyball team had to make the long trip southeast to Stevenson on Thursday, which may have accounted for a closer first set, but soon the cobwebs were shaken all the way off in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-6 sweep that only got more dominant as the evening went on.

“We made a lot of errors in the first set that caused it to be a point for point,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We were able to clean up our game though in the second and third set and started playing Kalama Volleyball. I have to hand it to Stevenson though, they are scrappy and have a lot of potential. Looking forward to seeing them later in the season.”

Paige Chinchen logged her standard double-double, finishing with a team-high 12 kills and 10 digs.

Freshman Libero Taylor Hoggatt racked up 15 digs to lead the defense and had 10 service points, while Rhegan O’Neil put up a 33-assist, 10-dig double-double.

Irene Martinez and Kendal Collins completed the Chinooks’ three-headed monster at the net with nine and eight kills, respectively, while Collins served for 18 points.

“It was a stellar effort by all tonight,” O’Neil said.