2B Volleyball roundup: Cardinals win opener in rocking home crowd

WINLOCK — Up two sets to none, Winlock volleyball coach Chastity Pennington wanted her Cardinals to end their match against Stevenson quickly.

Libero Maia Chaney, whose senior season had to be delayed twice due to other teams canceling at the last minute, jokingly disagreed in the huddle: “But I don’t want to quit playing.”

Two sets later, after the Bulldogs had come back to force a decisive fifth, Pennington had to give her senior leader a wary look.

“I told her she jinxed us,” Pennington said with a laugh.

Jinx or no, the Cardinals righted the ship just in time to squeak out a 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14 win over the Bulldogs to start their season on a winning note.

“We were able to come out with grit, ready to go,” Pennington said. “I love that. We’ve been really practicing that.”

And over the course of the evening, little else was squeaking in Winlock’s first game back with a full crowd in nearly two years. The Nest — filled with a score of neon-clad students — rocked out all night long, bolstered by the rest of the fans in the stands.