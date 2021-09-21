2B Volleyball roundup: Cardinals win opener in rocking home crowd

WINLOCK — Up two sets to none, Winlock volleyball coach Chastity Pennington wanted her Cardinals to end their match against Stevenson quickly.
Libero Maia Chaney, whose senior season had to be delayed twice due to other teams canceling at the last minute, jokingly disagreed in the huddle: “But I don’t want to quit playing.”
Two sets later, after the Bulldogs had come back to force a decisive fifth, Pennington had to give her senior leader a wary look.
“I told her she jinxed us,” Pennington said with a laugh.
Jinx or no, the Cardinals righted the ship just in time to squeak out a 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14 win over the Bulldogs to start their season on a winning note.
“We were able to come out with grit, ready to go,” Pennington said. “I love that. We’ve been really practicing that.”
And over the course of the evening, little else was squeaking in Winlock’s first game back with a full crowd in nearly two years. The Nest — filled with a score of neon-clad students — rocked out all night long, bolstered by the rest of the fans in the stands.
“Honestly, having that support from the students and the community and the parents, it was really, really great and fantastic,” Pennington said. “I think the girls have earned that. They’ve earned that excitement through the growth they’ve been making for the past few years. It was a really great feeling for them, and it makes me really happy.”
The crowd definitely played a major part in the first set, when both teams — Winlock playing its first game, Stevenson coming off a lengthy bus ride — took a few points to find their footing. Up by two points, Madison Vigre took the ball at the service line, and as she kept serving, the crowd got rowdier and rowdier, and the Stevenson receive became shakier and shakier.
“You can feel the difference when you have a larger volume of people in the seats,” Pennington said.
Eight straight service points later, the Cardinals had the win, and the momentum only rolled into the second.
That momentum switched sides in the third and fourth, with the Bulldogs coming back to make it close. In the fifth, the two sides went back and forth the whole way, until Winlock tied it up at 14-14 and gave the ball to Addison Hall, who served two final points to seal it.
“It got very loud,” Pennington said. “The whole gym just roared, which was pretty cool.”
Vigre led the Cardinals with 12 aces at the line and 12 kills at the net. Hall added 10 kills. In the back, Chaney made up for her jinx with 27 digs in the back.
“My seniors were really the shining stars today,” Pennington said.
Winlock (1-0) will play at Napavine on Thursday.
Chinooks sweep up Mules
KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team kept rolling at home in its second non-league 2B matchup in as many days, sweeping Wahkiakum 25-20, 25-4, 25-14.
We started a little slow tonight but ended up playing some fantastic volleyball,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Things are definitely starting to click for us.”
They were definitely clicking in a landslide of a fourth set. Bailey Drabek and Rhegan O’Neil combined to serve 16 points in two long runs, and the Mules had a barnful of problems trying to keep serve.
“Wahkiakum was out of system most of the time giving us freeballs in which we just kept attacking,” O’Neil said. We took care of the ball very well.“
Paige Chinchen and Rhegan O’Neil both logged double-doubles for the Chinooks; the former led the way with 11 kills and added 11 digs while the latter dished out 29 assists and had a team-high 13 digs. Drabek ended the three sets having served 24 points and racked up eight digs of her own, and freshman libero Taylor Hoggatt had 11 digs.
Kameron Watkins finished with three kills for Wahkiakum, while Bailey McKinley had two stuff blocks, and Reigha Niemeyer finished with 13 digs.
“Rollercoaster of a night for our ball control and aggression on offense,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “We played some strong defense in set 1 but lost our way in set 2. Our focus moving forward is taking smart risks and being brave when things on the court feel difficult.”
Kalama (5-2) has now won 16 matches against 2B opponents in a row dating back to the beginning of last season, and will put that streak on the line Thursday after a bus ride to Stevenson. Wahkiakum (0-5) will come back east but turn north Thursday to go to Onalaska.
Riverhawks take care of Tigers
NAPAVINE — Toledo needed one fewer set to win its second game in as many days, beating Napavine on the road 25-19, 25-18, 12-25, 25-17.
Brynn Williams did a bit of everything, finishing with 12 assists, five digs, three kills, and two aces.
Lindsey Filla and Jordynne Hensley both had five aces to lead Toledo, while Aleena Bloomstrom had four of her own. Bethany Bower had six assists, three digs, and two kills.
Toledo (3-1) will play at Adna on Thursday.