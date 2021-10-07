2B Volleyball roundup: Aces aplenty as Ducks sweep Cards

Paige Chinchen logged a 11-kill, 10-dig night to lead the Chinooks. Kendal Collins finished with nine kills. In the middle, Ella Capen had seven kills and four blocks.

Kalama has now gone over two years since its last regular-season league loss, a streak dating back to an Oct. 3, 2019 defeat to Mossyrock.

The Chinooks (9-2) will put that run on the line next Tuesday when they travel to play Napavine. Kalama swept the Tigers three weeks ago.

Mules down Bulldogs in four

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum volleyball team started well and finished better, taking down Stevenson in four sets, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.

Megan Leitz paced the way, filling nearly every statistical category with 10 kills, six digs, 100% serving, and three blocks.

Kameron Watkins added eight kills, and Bailey McKinley had three.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 19 digs, while Miya Kerstetter and Lily Hale both played “scrappy defense in the back row,” according to coach Kayli Hurley.

After dropping its first six matches of the season, Wahkiakum (4-6) is now on a four-game win streak. The Mules will try to keep it going next Tuesday at Adna.

