2B Volleyball roundup: Aces aplenty as Ducks sweep Cards

WINLOCK — Egg Town played host to a match made specially for serving enthusiasts, as Toutle Lake swept Winlock 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 in a match filled with aces.
“Winlock had some great servers and we struggled at times with serve-receive,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “It was nice to see us serve back just as tough.”
Winlock’s Addison Hall led all players with nine aces on the night, scoring nearly 20% of her team’s points in the whole match from the line.
To match her, Ileigh Lynn and Natalie Bair both put up six aces for Toutle Lake, while Jordyn Grabenhorst added tough serves of her own all night long and Makinnley Byman finished 100% at the service line..
Grabenhorst led the Ducks with seven kills and added nine assists. Bair had 17 assists, and she, Lynn, and Grace Hadaller all logged four kills.
Byman led the TL back row with 20 digs.
For Winlock, Raegan Lester had 29 assists; Hall, Madison Vigre, and Kindyl Kelly put up three kills apiece.
Winlock (3-4) will face Rainier (Wash.) on the road next Tuesday. Toutle Lake (7-3) will head to the other side of I-5 to play Toledo.
Kalama sweeps Adna
KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team made it 19 sets won in a row Thursday, sweeping Adna 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.
Paige Chinchen logged a 11-kill, 10-dig night to lead the Chinooks. Kendal Collins finished with nine kills. In the middle, Ella Capen had seven kills and four blocks.
Kalama has now gone over two years since its last regular-season league loss, a streak dating back to an Oct. 3, 2019 defeat to Mossyrock.
The Chinooks (9-2) will put that run on the line next Tuesday when they travel to play Napavine. Kalama swept the Tigers three weeks ago.
Mules down Bulldogs in four
CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum volleyball team started well and finished better, taking down Stevenson in four sets, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.
Megan Leitz paced the way, filling nearly every statistical category with 10 kills, six digs, 100% serving, and three blocks.
Kameron Watkins added eight kills, and Bailey McKinley had three.
Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 19 digs, while Miya Kerstetter and Lily Hale both played “scrappy defense in the back row,” according to coach Kayli Hurley.
After dropping its first six matches of the season, Wahkiakum (4-6) is now on a four-game win streak. The Mules will try to keep it going next Tuesday at Adna.