2B Volleyball Districts: Mules rattle off two wins, punch tickets to Yakima

It took a couple of sets for the Mules to find their footing against an underclassman-heavy Tigers team that was happy to keep the ball in play and let Wahkiakum make mistakes. By the end of the match — culminating in a dominant 25-14 fourth set — the Mules were rolling, and while the scores didn’t always show it, the momentum carried over.

“With this particular group of girls, any positive is something me and my assistant really build on,” Hurley said. “We knew we had to come in and work hard, but we knew that as long as we played well, we should have that first match. So it was really a matter of them deciding to show up.”

In the second match, Stevenson jumped out to early leads in each of the first two sets, but Wahkiakum rallied to come back and win, the second set going to dramatic extra points and finishing 29-27 in the Mules’ favor.

“That was a growth moment for my kids, who earlier on in the season would’ve been like, ‘Oh, well, screw it, we’ll try the next one,’” Hurley said. “For them to keep the positivity and keep building each other up and trust that everyone else is going to do their job through those tight sets, that second set was definitely wind in our sails going into the third game.”

Wahkiakum will head to Adna on Saturday hoping for another long day of action. The Mules will face the host Pirates at 10 a.m.; a win will put them in the third-place game.

