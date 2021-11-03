2B Volleyball Districts: Mules rattle off two wins, punch tickets to Yakima

ONALASKA — The task for Wahkiakum was simple: win or go home. And after the Mules won, the task remained the same.
But Kayli Hurley’s squad stayed resilient in a pair of loser-out matches that got nervy at times over Napavine and Stevenson, and the Mules will go back to Cathlamet knowing that this time next week, they’ll be opening up shop in Yakima.
Now the Mules — who opened this season with six straight losses — are bound for their seventh 2B State tournament in eight postseasons.
“I’m really proud of them for that,” Hurley said.
Wahkiakum had to replace 12 seniors from its team in the winter season, without a state tournament to send them off at. And after stumbling out of the gate in September, the new-look Mules have found their footing.
“These kids have stepped in and filled the shoes that I was hoping they would by this time of the season,” Hurley said. “We’ve just been building and building, and hopefully we’re at a point where we can keep some of that positive momentum going and peak at the right time.”
Reigha Niemeyer — freshly-named a first-team all-C2BL libero — led the back row with 50 digs across the evening’s seven sets. Megan Leitz racked up 18 kills — leading Wahkiakum with 11 against Napavine and sharing the team lead with Miya Kerstetter at seven against Stevenson.
It took a couple of sets for the Mules to find their footing against an underclassman-heavy Tigers team that was happy to keep the ball in play and let Wahkiakum make mistakes. By the end of the match — culminating in a dominant 25-14 fourth set — the Mules were rolling, and while the scores didn’t always show it, the momentum carried over.
“With this particular group of girls, any positive is something me and my assistant really build on,” Hurley said. “We knew we had to come in and work hard, but we knew that as long as we played well, we should have that first match. So it was really a matter of them deciding to show up.”
In the second match, Stevenson jumped out to early leads in each of the first two sets, but Wahkiakum rallied to come back and win, the second set going to dramatic extra points and finishing 29-27 in the Mules’ favor.
“That was a growth moment for my kids, who earlier on in the season would’ve been like, ‘Oh, well, screw it, we’ll try the next one,’” Hurley said. “For them to keep the positivity and keep building each other up and trust that everyone else is going to do their job through those tight sets, that second set was definitely wind in our sails going into the third game.”
Wahkiakum will head to Adna on Saturday hoping for another long day of action. The Mules will face the host Pirates at 10 a.m.; a win will put them in the third-place game.