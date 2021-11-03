2B Volleyball Districts: Chinooks win Round 3 vs. Ducks, headed to District final

ADNA — Toutle Lake managed to draw blood, but the Kalama volleyball team kept plugging along, winning its 17th straight match 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15 to send the Chinooks to the 2B District IV title game.
Kendal Collins took her turn to lead the offense with 15 kills, swinging at a .428 clip. Paige Chinchen added 14 kills, while Irene Martinez had 11.
Chinchen and Bailey Drabek split the team lead with 11 digs, and Rhegan O’Neil had 40 assists and four aces.
But Kalama did struggle a bit from the service line, finishing with nearly as many errors (nine) as aces (10) as a team, which helped the Ducks fight back to win the third set in extra points.
“I’m not super happy with our performance tonight but proud they pushed through and came out with the win,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We made a lot of errors and struggled with our serving but we will refocus this week and get ready for Saturday.”
On the Ducks’ side of things, Natalie Bair had 14 assists and shared the team lead defensively at 10 digs with Makinnley Byman. Layne Brandhorst led the offense with 12 kills, Grace Hadaller had seven, Jordyn Grabenhorst had five, and Haileigh Cooper had four.
“I was excited with how the girls came out against Kalama,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “We struggled to compete with them in league so I was pleased with the fact that we took a set from them.”
Kalama will face off against Raymond on Saturday afternoon at Adna, hoping to defend its district crown. The Seagulls are also undefeated against 2B foes this season; their only loss came to Castle Rock.
Toutle Lake — which itself already has a spot in Yakima reserved — is now playing for seeding. The Ducks will take on Rainier (Wash.) in a loser’s bracket semifinal Saturday morning; a win will send them to the third-place game later that day, while a loss will see them flip a coin for fifth place.