2B Volleyball Districts: Chinooks win Round 3 vs. Ducks, headed to District final

ADNA — Toutle Lake managed to draw blood, but the Kalama volleyball team kept plugging along, winning its 17th straight match 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15 to send the Chinooks to the 2B District IV title game.

Kendal Collins took her turn to lead the offense with 15 kills, swinging at a .428 clip. Paige Chinchen added 14 kills, while Irene Martinez had 11.

Chinchen and Bailey Drabek split the team lead with 11 digs, and Rhegan O’Neil had 40 assists and four aces.

But Kalama did struggle a bit from the service line, finishing with nearly as many errors (nine) as aces (10) as a team, which helped the Ducks fight back to win the third set in extra points.

“I’m not super happy with our performance tonight but proud they pushed through and came out with the win,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We made a lot of errors and struggled with our serving but we will refocus this week and get ready for Saturday.”

On the Ducks’ side of things, Natalie Bair had 14 assists and shared the team lead defensively at 10 digs with Makinnley Byman. Layne Brandhorst led the offense with 12 kills, Grace Hadaller had seven, Jordyn Grabenhorst had five, and Haileigh Cooper had four.