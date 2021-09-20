2B Volleyball: Balanced Kalama attack sweeps Napavine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even Rhegan O’Neil got in on the offense, dumping over three second-touch kills. That was part of an all-around solid night for the junior setter, who dished out 25 assists and served nearly a perfect set by herself, putting down three aces and no errors on 24 serves.

“She’s competitive, she’s got the competitive edge,” Coach O’Neil said of her setter and daughter. “I think playing the preseason and playing those tough matches has gotten her really excited. We do go home and watch game film and pick it apart, so she never gets out of that volleyball mode, which can be good and bad sometimes. But she’s going into her junior, senior year, and she wants a trophy, and it’s important for her. She’s kind of taken on that leadership role, running that offense.”

Chinchen also had three aces, and Collins and freshman Libero Taylor Hoggatt both had two.

Napavine struggled to get any offensive rhythm going the whole match, and Kalama took advantage. The Chinooks jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first set, a 12-5 one in the second, and a 15-4 one in the third, all of which continued as the set went on.

The easier win was welcome for Kalama, which opened its season with five matches in the first nine days of the season — four of which came against 1A or 2A schools.