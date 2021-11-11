2B State volleyball roundup: Kalama upset in five sets by herculean hitter

Setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 57 assists.

On defense, Chinchen led the way with 26 digs; Collins and libero Bailey Drabek both had 14, and O’Neil had 10.

From the start, though, the Chinooks had their troubles. Early on in the first set, the Knights jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but Kalama found its footing and came back to take the set 25-21.

Come the second set, though the problems lingered longer. Kalama ground its way back and even got to set point at 24-23, but couldn’t cash in. When the Chinooks got to 25-24, 26-25, and 27-26, they had the same problem, but when WWVA came back to get a set point of its own, it converted, evening the match and pulling momentum fully to its side of the court.

Momentum stayed there for nearly the entire third, as Browning started to take the game over. After three sets, WWVA led 2-1, and Kalama was down to its last gasp.

“I just said, ‘This is a do-or-die moment, and we have the opportunity to turn things around,” O’Neil said.

Her players answered in dominant fashion, rolling the way they had in their first-round sweep of Worden to run into the fifth set with all the momentum. But when it got the fifth, Kalama couldn’t fully translate it.