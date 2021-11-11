2B State volleyball roundup: Kalama upset in five sets by herculean hitter

YAKIMA — The Kalama volleyball team had an up-and-down second-round game, but one stellar outing on the other side of the net was enough to tumble the Chinooks out of the winner’s bracket with a five-set loss to Walla Walla Valley Academy, 21-25, 29-27, 25-21, 11-25, 15-12.
“I think that coming off that fourth set, the momentum was in our favor going in, which was great,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “But then we made more errors than they did at crucial teams. And when you play good teams like that, you can’t make errors.”
WWVA senior Sahara Browning lit the scoreboard up with 42 kills, at times single-handedly willing the Knights ahead.
Come the fifth set, the Knights ditched any pretense of balance and got the ball to No. 18, no matter where she was. Browning had six kills, a block, and an ace, and the Knights scored two more points — including the match-winner — on bad Kalama miscommunications off her attacks.
“They just fed her,” O’Neil said. “We didn’t couldn’t follow through with what we were attempting to do when we were defending her.”
On Kalama’s side of things, the Chinooks brought their usual triumvirate to counter. Paige Chinchen and Kendal Collins both racked up 20 kills, and Irene Martinez followed with 12. Chinchen and Taylor Hoggatt both put up a pair of aces. Collins had five blocks, and Ella Capen had four.
Setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 57 assists.
On defense, Chinchen led the way with 26 digs; Collins and libero Bailey Drabek both had 14, and O’Neil had 10.
From the start, though, the Chinooks had their troubles. Early on in the first set, the Knights jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but Kalama found its footing and came back to take the set 25-21.
Come the second set, though the problems lingered longer. Kalama ground its way back and even got to set point at 24-23, but couldn’t cash in. When the Chinooks got to 25-24, 26-25, and 27-26, they had the same problem, but when WWVA came back to get a set point of its own, it converted, evening the match and pulling momentum fully to its side of the court.
Momentum stayed there for nearly the entire third, as Browning started to take the game over. After three sets, WWVA led 2-1, and Kalama was down to its last gasp.
“I just said, ‘This is a do-or-die moment, and we have the opportunity to turn things around,” O’Neil said.
Her players answered in dominant fashion, rolling the way they had in their first-round sweep of Worden to run into the fifth set with all the momentum. But when it got the fifth, Kalama couldn’t fully translate it.
The two teams traded sideouts for the first two-thirds of the set, with both teams staying nearly perfectly in system. With Kalama up 11-9, the Chinooks finally got their window, when Browning couldn’t get her legs fully under her and sent a free ball over, but a miscommunication kept them from getting it back. Instead of a commanding three-point lead, the advantage was one, and Browning took the ball back to the line and promptly served three more points to put the Knights up 13-11, just like that.
“Honestly, I’m not quite sure if it was nerves or being flustered, but we couldn’t take care of the ball when we needed to,” O’Neil said.
Kalama falls to the fifth-place bracket of the 2B tournament. The Chinooks will face No. 2 Colfax — who itself was upset in the quarterfinals by No. 7 Raymond — at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Ducks win, play on
It was pretty much night-and-day for Toutle Lake, which shook off an ugly first-round loss with a dominant sweep of Rainier (Wash.), 25-12, 25-16, 25-8.
The only rough patch came for a bit in the second set, but the Ducks promptly recovered and continued on with the thrashing.
“The fact that they don’t stop when they get that way (is good),” coach Don Merzoian said. “Then they came back that third game and we started taking care of the ball. We’re a much different team when we hit the ball.”
Grace Hadaller had the team high in kills with 12.
After a bad loss to Okanogan that saw Toutle Lake struggle all morning long to turn serve-receive into any sort of flow offensively, it was the Ducks baffling the Mountaineers from the service line at night. Toutle Lake at 13 aces as a team, led by four from Haileigh Cooper.
“Definitely we served much tougher,” Merzoian said.
Toutle Lake will face either Tri-Cities Prep or Liberty (Spangle) at 8 a.m. Friday, with a spot in the seventh-place game on the line.
Mules’ run comes to an end
Wahkiakum pulled a set from Lind/Ritzville, but couldn’t pull three, falling 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 in its second match of the day.
Kamryn Watkins and Miya Kerstetter both had six kills to lead the Mules. Bailey McKinley added four, and Megan Leitz and Emmie Niemela both had three.
Libero Reigha Niemeyer put up a team-high 28 digs at the back; Kerstetter added nine.
The second loss of the day sends the Mules out of the 2B state tournament. Wahkiakum ends its season with a record of 8-13.
The Mules graduate three seniors: Niemela, Letiz, and Courtney Carlson.