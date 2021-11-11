2B State Volleyball first-round roundup: Mules swept by Colfax in opening round

Early on, the Chinooks were happy to let their opponents take themselves out of the match; the Cougars gave Kalama eight of its first 12 points on errors to help the Chinooks out to a 14-2 lead.

“I think we served well, took control of that serving game and got them out of system early,” O’Neil said.

As the match wore on and Warden settled down, though, Kalama rolled into its groove.

Paige Chinchen led the Chinooks with 10 kills on .380 hitting; Kendal Collins came in behind her on seven kills but hit .416. Irene Martnez added six kills of her own, and Ella Capen and Aleena Ross both had three.

Setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 31 assists and had two dump kills of her own.

“Our passing and serve-receive was pretty stellar,” Jeni O’Neil said. “That allowed Rhegan to move the ball around, and when we have multiple weapons going at them, it’s hard to defend.”

Collins served up five aces from the line, while Martinez and Rhegan O’Neil had two apiece.

It all culminated in an absolutely dominant third set, in which Kalama raced out to an 11-2 lead and then finished on a 7-0 run.

“We’re happy that we did what we did in Districts,” O’Neil said. “I’m excited about the draw we got, and I think this match was a good kind of warm-up for Kalama Volleyball. I think from here on out, we’re going to have to be at a very high level to be able to compete, but I’m excited how we started.”

