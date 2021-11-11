2B State Volleyball first-round roundup: Mules swept by Colfax in opening round

YAKIMA — The Wahkiakum volleyball team had an uphill battle on its hands from the moment it got its seeding fate, and while the Mules stayed tough early, they couldn’t string enough together to pull the upset over No. 2 Colfax in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 sweep.
“We have some things to improve before the next game, but I’m not unhappy with that,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Colfax is a good team.”
Pretty much every set, it was a matter of one big run dooming the Mules, who even led midway through the third set but saw it fade away in a short span.
“We did hang with them quite a bit,” Hurley said. “I feel like if we just could have shored up a couple of things... Our serve-receive was a little bit shaky; they have some pretty great servers, we could have shored that up a little bit and been a little stronger with our offense, we would have had a better shot of taking at least a set.”
Libero Reigha Niemeyer logged 12 digs, leading a back row that stared down Colfax’s big hitters the whole way through. Miya Kerstetter had five digs behind her.
Megan Leitz led the offense with 10 kills, Kameron Watkins had six, and Emmie Niemela had two. They were the only three Mules to finish with more kills than errors, though; Wahkiakum finished with more errors than kills for a negative hitting percentage as a team.
Ducks fade away in four-set loss
The Toutle Lake volleyball team started with a spurt of momentum but couldn’t keep it going, starting its time in Yakima with a four-set loss to No. 9 Okanogan, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23.
The Ducks came out strong with the first-set win, and pulled away to take a 17-13 lead in the second, but the Bulldogs roared back, rallying for a 12-2 run to take the set. That momentum carried into the third, where Okanogan jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
“I knew it would be different coming over with only two girls who had ever stepped foot in here and the rest so young,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “But at some point you’ve got to get over the deer-in-the-headlight look and be ready to play, and we just could not turn it around. It was flat. It was super-duper flat.”
Toutle Lake started to get its act back together in the fourth set and took a brief 23-22 lead after two straight Jordyn Grabenhorst aces, but an attack error, one last kill by Okanogan star Aleena Lafferty, and an ace off a shanked pass spelled doom for the Ducks.
Bad passing plague Toutle Lake all match long, and the Ducks struggled to put much of anything together offensively when Grace Hadaller rotated out. The sophomore hitter led her side with 14 kills, but when she wasn’t an option, most Toutle Lake possessions ended with tips, pushes, and easy digs.
“We couldn’t pass the ball very well in serve-receive, so we took ourselves out of our offense,” Merzoian said. “We have options, we just weren’t able to keep the passes on the net so we could hit the ball. It took us out of our offense so we weren’t attacking the ball, we were just giving them free balls. Then we couldn’t cover the middle of the court.”
Layni Brandhorst had seven kills for the Ducks and a team-high five blocks. Grabenhorst added five kills.
Makinnley Byman racked up 27 digs.
The loss dropped Toutle Lake out of the winners bracket and into the bracket for seventh place. The Ducks will face Rainier (Wash.) in a loser-out matchup at 5:45 p.m. The recap for that game will be online at tdn.com/sports when it goes final.
The Kalama train pulled into Yakima at full speed Thursday morning, as the No. 3 Chinooks dispatched No. 14 Warden in short order 25-9, 25-13, 25-5 to move on to the second round of the winners’ bracket at the 2B state tournament.
“They’re pretty determined,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We had a lot of great conversations last night and this morning about goals, and they were focused. I was my normal coach-nervous, but they were focused.”
Early on, the Chinooks were happy to let their opponents take themselves out of the match; the Cougars gave Kalama eight of its first 12 points on errors to help the Chinooks out to a 14-2 lead.
“I think we served well, took control of that serving game and got them out of system early,” O’Neil said.
As the match wore on and Warden settled down, though, Kalama rolled into its groove.
Paige Chinchen led the Chinooks with 10 kills on .380 hitting; Kendal Collins came in behind her on seven kills but hit .416. Irene Martnez added six kills of her own, and Ella Capen and Aleena Ross both had three.
Setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 31 assists and had two dump kills of her own.
“Our passing and serve-receive was pretty stellar,” Jeni O’Neil said. “That allowed Rhegan to move the ball around, and when we have multiple weapons going at them, it’s hard to defend.”
Collins served up five aces from the line, while Martinez and Rhegan O’Neil had two apiece.
It all culminated in an absolutely dominant third set, in which Kalama raced out to an 11-2 lead and then finished on a 7-0 run.
“We’re happy that we did what we did in Districts,” O’Neil said. “I’m excited about the draw we got, and I think this match was a good kind of warm-up for Kalama Volleyball. I think from here on out, we’re going to have to be at a very high level to be able to compete, but I’m excited how we started.”