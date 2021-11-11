2B State Volleyball first-round roundup: Kalama sweeps Warden in first round

Collins served up five aces from the line, while Martinez and Rhegan O’Neil had two apiece.

It all culminated in an absolutely dominant third set, in which Kalama raced out to an 11-2 lead and then finished on a 7-0 run.

“We’re happy that we did what we did in Districts,” O’Neil said. “I’m excited about the draw we got, and I think this match was a good kind of warm-up for Kalama Volleyball. I think from here on out, we’re going to have to be at a very high level to be able to compete, but I’m excited how we started.”

Mules swept by Colfax in opening round

The Wahkiakum volleyball team had an uphill battle on its hands from the moment it got its seeding fate, and while the Mules stayed tough early, they couldn’t string enough together to pull the upset over No. 2 Colfax in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 sweep.

“We have some things to improve before the next game, but I’m not unhappy with that,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Colfax is a good team.”

Pretty much every set, it was a matter of one big run dooming the Mules, who even led midway through the third set but saw it fade away in a short span.