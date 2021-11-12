2B State roundup: Colfax sends Kalama home in four sets

Kalama ends its season 20-4, with a league trophy and a district trophy in its cabinet.

“I think it’s appropriate to process; everyone should process and reflect,” Jeni O’Neil said. “But I also don’t want them to lose sight of what an incredible season they did have. We’ll let our feelings fester for a little bit, but then we’ll get back to refocusing and celebrating the good stuff, as well.”

Ducks knocked out in five

Two sets were great for Toutle Lake, but two sets isn’t enough to win a volleyball match, and Liberty (Spangle) came back to knock the Ducks out of the tournament with a 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11.

By the end, all of the momentum was on the Lancers’ side of the court, as Liberty jumped out to a commanding 7-2 lead in the fifth set. After that, it was to steeply uphill for the Ducks.

“It was way too big of a hole to fight back from,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “I was happy that we didn’t just give up, but it was a hard hole to dig out of.”

Grace Hadaller had 17 kills, while Layni Brandhorst had 13, Natalie Bair put up five aces, but only one of those came in the final three sets. Makinnley Byman had 24 digs to lead the defense.