2B State roundup: Colfax sends Kalama home in four sets

YAKIMA — No. 2 Colfax was supposed to be the tough opponent Kalama stared down in the semifinals at the 2B state tournament. But after a pair of upsets Thursday evening, the Chinooks’ matchup with the Bulldogs ended up being a loser-out matchup, and Kalama couldn’t get everything back together in a 27-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 loss that sent it back west without any trophy to show for its efforts.
“It’s extremely disheartening that mentally, we couldn’t push when it mattered,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “I think that that was the make-or-break for Kalama this weekend — when the going was good it was good, but when we had to push over or dig ourselves out of a hole, we couldn’t do that.”
Like in its loss to Walla Walla Valley Academy in the second round, Kalama held a lead — either a large one or a a late one — in all three sets it lost. The Chinooks stormed out to a 10-4 lead in the first, then led 17-12, and had multiple set points they couldn’t convert before the Bulldogs took it in extras.
After dominating the second, Kalama had an 18-15 lead, before Colfax stormed off with it at the end, and much the same happened in the fourth, when the Chinooks couldn’t hold a 17-14 advantage.
Now, the District champions, who had dropped just three sets to and no matches to fellow 2B teams, head back to Yakima with a bad taste in their mouths.
“I’m very disappointed,” O’Neil said. “Very disappointed in my team’s overall performance when it mattered.”
Irene Martinez took her turn to lead the offense, putting up 20 kills on .447; she also had five aces and seven digs in one of her best performances this whole season.
Paige Chinchen — the Chinooks’ lone senior on the roster — added 13 kills, and Kendal Collins had 10.
Rhegan O’Neil finished with 42 assists. Libero Bailey Drabek led the defense with 21 digs; Chinchen added 13 for the double-double, and freshman Taylor Hoggatt had 11.
Ella Capen had six blocks to go along with four kills, while Collins had four.
“We’ve got to work on mental toughness,” Jeni O’Neil said. “Physically, I think Kalama was one of the very top teams here, but mentally, we struggled this weekend. Moving forward in the future, that’s something that I’m going to have to work on as a coach with the team.”
It was a team brimming with weapons, but one that will be on a revenge tour next season. Now, Kalama will go back home, retooling after only losing Chinchen — the Central 2B Player of the Year — to graduation. Martinez, Collins, Capen, Drabek, Rhegan O’Neil, and Aleena Ross will all come back as seniors for the Chinooks.
Kalama ends its season 20-4, with a league trophy and a district trophy in its cabinet.
“I think it’s appropriate to process; everyone should process and reflect,” Jeni O’Neil said. “But I also don’t want them to lose sight of what an incredible season they did have. We’ll let our feelings fester for a little bit, but then we’ll get back to refocusing and celebrating the good stuff, as well.”
Ducks knocked out in five
Two sets were great for Toutle Lake, but two sets isn’t enough to win a volleyball match, and Liberty (Spangle) came back to knock the Ducks out of the tournament with a 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11.
By the end, all of the momentum was on the Lancers’ side of the court, as Liberty jumped out to a commanding 7-2 lead in the fifth set. After that, it was to steeply uphill for the Ducks.
“It was way too big of a hole to fight back from,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “I was happy that we didn’t just give up, but it was a hard hole to dig out of.”
Grace Hadaller had 17 kills, while Layni Brandhorst had 13, Natalie Bair put up five aces, but only one of those came in the final three sets. Makinnley Byman had 24 digs to lead the defense.
After two strong sets, the Ducks found themselves facing the same problem that plagued them in their first-round loss to Okanogan: passing. Rough serve receive led to tough sets, and without good chances to swing, TL’s hitters were forced to tip and push the ball over.
“If you take yourself out and can’t hit, you kind of lose that,” Merzoian said. “We just kind of took ourselves out by not passing well again.”
Toutle Lake ends its season at 15-9. The Ducks will lose two seniors to graduation — Byman and Jordyn Grabenhorst. The rest of the roster this year was sophomores and one freshman, all of whom were getting their first taste of the state tournament.
“With that experience of being sophomores and being here, they should be able to do some great things next year,” Merzoian said.