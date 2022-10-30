2B High School volleyball: Kalama continues to roll in District play

KALAMA — The Central 2B League champions continued its roll through any and all foes at the district tournament, Saturday.

Undefeated powerhouse Kalama took out both Winlock and Rainier (WA) in three sets each to advance to the semifinal round where it will play Adna. The Pirates swept both North Beach and Forks on its side of the bracket, Saturday.

Facing Winlock in the opening round, Kalama won decisively by scores of 25-5, 25-5 and 25-20. Then in the quarterfinals against Rainier, the Chinooks were just as dominant. The hosts never let the Mountaineers get a foothold in the match, beating them 25-15, 25-8 and 25-10.

"Our second match of the day against Rainer was bittersweet as it was my final match on Virgil Simmons court and the seniors last match in our gym," Kalama coach Jeni O'Neil said. "We ended on a high note though taking care of business and had an overall great game."

Kalama's front line was just too much for the undersized Winlock and Rainier squads to handle. Neither team was ever able to run a successful block at the Chinooks hitters as setter Rhegan O'Neil did a tremendous job of varying her hitter feeds. O'Neil finished the day with 61 assists to lead the Chinooks, adding on 15 digs and nine kills over the two matches.

The Chinooks were led offensively by Irene Martinez who had a combined 27 kills, with 16 of those coming against Rainier. Kendal Collins added 18 kills and 20 digs and Alena Ross had 11 kills on the day.

Bailey Drabek was also strong on defense with 10 digs against Rainier. Ella Capen finished with six kills in each match.

“It was an overall great day for the Chinooks and we look forward to the semifinals,” coach O’Neil said.

Kalama will play Adna at 5:30 pm on Wednesday at Adna High School.