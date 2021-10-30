2B District Volleyball: Kalama sweeps through first games, Wahkiakum splits

KALAMA — Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil knew Wahkiakum was going to come in with intensity in the second game of Districts, and they did exactly
“We have to definitely bring as much or more energy than Wahkiakum,” O’Neil said after sweeping Rainier (Wash.) in their first game of the Tournament Saturday morning. “They are high intensity, their players are always off the bench and they always bring a loud demeanor about them and sometimes that is hard to overcome.”
The Mules brought that intensity and hung with the Chinooks for a while, but Kalama got stronger as they went and finished off the sweep 25-20, 25-15, 25-11.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” O’Neil said after her team emerged with wins in all six sets they played to kcik off the postseason. “I’m happy that we stepped it up from this morning’s play and so we look at every game as an individual game so I’m happy that we improved throughout the day.”
The Mules’ energy was evident as they grew louder each time they were able to match one of Kalama’s scores in the opening set, but the Chinooks were more consistent. Kalama never allowed a big run and managed to build a lead despite not making any big runs of their own.
The Mules kept pace again in the second, but as their energy faded, Kalama took control. The Chinooks finished the second set on a 7-0 run to take the advantage and never relented, beginning the third set on a 13-3 run to coast to victory.
“I’m loving the energy,” O’Neil said. “I’m already looking forward to going into practice on Monday to work on those things that I felt we didn’t do as well. Just taking care of the ball in high stress situation, but other than that I’m really pleased with them.”
Paige Chinchen was Kalama’s leader on offense with 14 kills while Kendal Collins added 11 of her own to go along with a team-high 13 digs.
“Paige and Kendal are always just high velocity and it’s hard to defend that,” O’Neil said. “So they are definitely two of our workhorses.”
Rhegan O’Neil finished with 33 assists on the match and paired it with 10 digs on defense.
For Wahkiakum, coach Kayli Hurley knew the Mules would have to play their best in order to keep up with Kalama’s high-powered attack.
“They have a lot of firepower, so you have to be on all the time,” Hurley said. “We’ve got to be scrapping all the time in order to hang.”
Hurley said the high-intensity from her squad is part of that effort to hang around, and it showed as they pushed Kalama in the first two sets.
“They balled first and second set and I was proud of the way they played,” Hurley said.
But that energy dwindled and the once-loud Mules team didn’t show the same level of emotion they had across the first two.
“With some of these kids, they are stepping into bigger roles than they have ever seen before,” Hurley said. “We’re still building up our stamina mentally to be able to maintain that high level of energy.”
Megan Leitz led the Mules with eight kills on the match. Miya Kerstetter and Reigha Niemeyer both finished with six digs to lead the Mules in the match.
Kalama vs. Rainier (Wash.)Kalama started the day against Rainier to open its postseason run. The Chinooks took a little time to find their normal groove, but still managed to pick up a sweep over the Mountaineers, 25-16, 25-15, 25-8.
The Chinooks were never in significant danger of dropping a set to the Mountaineers, but they weren’t in their normal rhythm and allowed to Mountaineers to stick around and keep things close for a while.
“We definitely had a slow start, but I think that we went into it just kind of going through the motions and in a game like volleyball with momentum, you can’t do that,” coach O’Neil said.
The Chinooks patched things up in the second set, but didn’t quite catch their form until the third.
“I think that at least between the second and third set we kind of had a ‘come to Jesus’ talk if you will,” coach O’Neil said. “It was like I don’t think they realize how talented they are and how many possibilities are coming our way. But it takes the energy and the momentum to carry that through.”
Collins led the Chinooks with 10 kills while Chinchen added seven and Ella Capen totaled six on offense for Kalama. O’Neil took advantage of Kalama’s multiple strong hitters to the tune of 32 assists.
O’Neil and Bailey Drabek both led the Chinooks with nine assists.
Wahkiakum
vs. South BendWahkiakum kicked off the day against South Bend and picked up the win despite not playing their sharpest either. The Mules also started strong and tapered off near the end, but they still picked up the win 25-8, 25-23, 25-19.
Hurley illustrated the importance of the Mules’ energy after the win.
“Our energy is a huge thing with our positivity that we’re working on,” She said. “So when that’s good, it’s pretty solid. When it’s not as solid, our play is not as solid either.”
The win guaranteed that Wahkiakum would advance in the double-elimination tournament to Wednesday, so their focus for the afternoon shifted toward improvement as they have eyes on making a run as a team.
“For us, we’re really looking toward building our momentum going into Wednesday regardless of what happens this afternoon, because the ultimate goal is to get to State,” Hurley said. “So really working on that consistency and that momentum.”
Leitz and Courtney Carlson led the Mules with five kills apiece, while Niemeyer finished with a team-high nine digs.
Up NextKalama and Wahkiakum will both advance to Wednesday’s round of games. The Chinooks will be in Adna, while the Mules will be in Napavine. Opponents were still being determined by press time Saturday.
Ilwaco eliminated
ADNA — Ilwaco was eliminated on the opening day of the District Tournament with losses at the hands of Adna and Napavine.
The Fishermen were swept in both matches, falling to the Pirates 25-1, 25-7, 25-10 and dropping the elimination game 25-7, 25-9, 25-18 at the hands of the Tigers.
Winlock was also in action and was swept by Raymond in their opening game. The Cardinals stayed alive with a sweep of Northwest Christian in their second match of the day. More details will be available at TDN.com.