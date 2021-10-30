2B District Volleyball: Kalama sweeps through first games, Wahkiakum splits

KALAMA — Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil knew Wahkiakum was going to come in with intensity in the second game of Districts, and they did exactly

“We have to definitely bring as much or more energy than Wahkiakum,” O’Neil said after sweeping Rainier (Wash.) in their first game of the Tournament Saturday morning. “They are high intensity, their players are always off the bench and they always bring a loud demeanor about them and sometimes that is hard to overcome.”

The Mules brought that intensity and hung with the Chinooks for a while, but Kalama got stronger as they went and finished off the sweep 25-20, 25-15, 25-11.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” O’Neil said after her team emerged with wins in all six sets they played to kcik off the postseason. “I’m happy that we stepped it up from this morning’s play and so we look at every game as an individual game so I’m happy that we improved throughout the day.”

The Mules’ energy was evident as they grew louder each time they were able to match one of Kalama’s scores in the opening set, but the Chinooks were more consistent. Kalama never allowed a big run and managed to build a lead despite not making any big runs of their own.