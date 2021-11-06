2B District Volleyball: Chinooks defend district crown, beat Seagulls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of it all, setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 36 assists, had 14 digs, and added three dump kills and three aces.

Ella Capen had four kills and four blocks, teaming up with Collins to get hands on as many of Gardner’s big swings as possible.

“We worked a lot on blocking and moved our defense around,” Jeni O’Neil said. “The coaches did a lot of studying and kind of tailored our practice plans around shutting her down. She’s a great player, but we were getting some touches and digs on her.”

As well as it ended for Kalama, it was Raymond throwing the first punch in each of the first three sets. The Seagulls jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first before O’Neil took a timeout to set her squad straight, at which point Kalama clawed back with a 7-0 run to make it 12-11.

In the second, the Seagulls went up 11-6, but the Chinooks came back and tied it at 12-12.

“We just didn’t perform the first five, six points of every set, except the fourth one,” O’Neil said. “I can’t tell you why. I can tell you that they’re girls, and sometimes it’s mental. We’ll be working on that in practice for State, but I’m glad they were able to push over that hump.”