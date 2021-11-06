2B District Volleyball: Chinooks defend district crown, beat Seagulls

ADNA — Raymond had the star, but Kalama had the squad. And in the end, the Chinooks had the trophy.
Going up against WSU basketball commit Kyra Gardner and a hard-hitting, energetic Seagulls side, Kalama rolled with the punches early and went on runs late en route to a four-set win the 2B District IV title game, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25, 25-19.
“Raymond and Kalama both have great teams, and I think that was great for both of us, to play that level of match going into State,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.
The Seagulls tested the Chinooks in a way few 2B schools — or 1As or 2As — have been able to this season, in loud gym at Adna that was a solid preview for the State environment both sides are about to experience in Yakima next week. But Kalama pulled through the way it’s done all season long: with a balanced attack.
Four Chinooks logged double-doubles on the afternoon, led by Kendal Collins, who smacked down a team-high 15 kills on .277 hitting and added 15 digs and four blocks.
“Kendal Collins is just the fire that we need, all of the time,” O’Neil said.
Next to her, Central 2B Player of the Year Paige Chinchen had 12 kills and 10 digs, and Irene Martinez rounded out the Chinooks’ three-headed monster at the net with 10 kills, 10 digs, and three aces.
In the middle of it all, setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 36 assists, had 14 digs, and added three dump kills and three aces.
Ella Capen had four kills and four blocks, teaming up with Collins to get hands on as many of Gardner’s big swings as possible.
“We worked a lot on blocking and moved our defense around,” Jeni O’Neil said. “The coaches did a lot of studying and kind of tailored our practice plans around shutting her down. She’s a great player, but we were getting some touches and digs on her.”
As well as it ended for Kalama, it was Raymond throwing the first punch in each of the first three sets. The Seagulls jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first before O’Neil took a timeout to set her squad straight, at which point Kalama clawed back with a 7-0 run to make it 12-11.
In the second, the Seagulls went up 11-6, but the Chinooks came back and tied it at 12-12.
“We just didn’t perform the first five, six points of every set, except the fourth one,” O’Neil said. “I can’t tell you why. I can tell you that they’re girls, and sometimes it’s mental. We’ll be working on that in practice for State, but I’m glad they were able to push over that hump.”
The only exception to the rule — as O’Neil said — came after the lone Raymond win. After dropping the third set to extend the match, Kalama roared out of the gate in the fourth, taking a 6-1 lead that extended to 17-7 before the Chinooks saw the match out, Martinez sealing it with one last spike tooling the block and landing out of bounds.